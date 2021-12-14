Former Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey AM has quit as chair of City Hall’s police and crime committee, reports My London News.

His resignation comes after the Tories admitting last week that he attended a “rule-breaking” Christmas party held at CCHQ last December on the 14th.

Mr Bailey attended the party, held by his campaign team who were working in the basement at the time, the Times reported.

A Conservative Party spokesperson revealed on Wednesday that four members of Mr Bailey’s campaign team were disciplined following the “unauthorised social gathering” in the basement last December, which was described as “raucous”.

Shaun Bailey has been talking up his prospects of being in the House of Lords next year, according to multiple well-placed Tory sources, after apparent assurances from Boris Johnson that he would be given a peerage, according to City AM.

“He’s been going around telling everyone Boris offered him a peerage after the election – he’s convinced he’ll be in the Lords next year,” the source said.

Leonie Cooper, leader of the Labour London Assembly group, said: “While Shaun has now stepped down as chair of the committee, he has given no reason for this, so Londoners are still awaiting answers about his involvement with this party.

“We still want confirmation from him as to whether or not he was aware of the party being thrown in his honour – and whether he was in attendance. Given the sacrifices made by Londoners throughout this pandemic, it’s time for some honesty on Shaun’s part.”

Reactions

1.

Just heard Shaun Bailey has resigned as the chair of the London Assembly's police and crime committee after he admitted organising a lockdown Christmas party.

OK so will the other hosts of similar Tory lockdown parties resign too? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/hMWb80loi3 — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) December 14, 2021

2.

Former Conservative mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has quit as chair of the London Assembly's policing body after it was revealed his mayoral campaign team organised a rule-breaking Christmas party last year. pic.twitter.com/Jcpz575d7L — BBC Radio London (@BBCRadioLondon) December 14, 2021

3.

Then:



"door smashed in at event organised by Shaun Bailey’s then-mayoral campaign in Westminster HQ on December 14 last year despite a ban on household mixing"



Today:



"Bailey quits as policing chair over 'rule-breaking' Christmas party"https://t.co/0rMbCDEXmQ — Brian Wernham 🔶 😷 (@BrianUkulele) December 14, 2021

4.

Fair play to Bailey for falling on his sword.

The rest of his party should take note.

BTW I am no fan of Bailey. — Colin Carroll (@actonblue) December 14, 2021

5.

He only resigned because he got found out, after a year 😡 shame on @ShaunBaileyUK — Jeff Gill (@MrJeffreyGill) December 14, 2021

