Triumphant Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan used her victory speech to thank party activists and to attack what she described as Boris Johnson’s “lies and bluster”.

The new MP, the first non-Tory elected in North Shropshire since the seat was created in its current form in 1983, made her speech immediately after the result was declared in the early hours of Friday.

Speaking from the podium at Shrewsbury Sports Village, she praised her “incredible” campaign team for their efforts in the most challenging circumstances.

Although few party supporters were allowed into the indoor bowling green where the result was declared, she told those present: “Your amazing efforts have delivered a gift of hope to our country, just in time for Christmas.

North Shropshire, parliamentary by-election result:



LDEM: 47.2% (+37.2)

CON: 31.6% (-31.1)

LAB: 9.7% (-12.4)

GRN: 4.6% (+1.4)

REFUK: 3.8% (+3.8)



LDem GAIN from Con.

“Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people.

“They have said loudly and clearly: ‘Boris Johnson, the party is over’.

“Your Government, run on lies and bluster, will be held accountable. It will be scrutinised, it will be challenged and it can and will be defeated.

“Tonight the people of North Shropshire have said enough is enough. They have said that you are unfit to lead and that they want a change.”

Reactions

Well a lot of people had something to say on this humiliation for the Tories and especially the PM.

1.

"Boris Johnson the party is over" is enough to motivate me for today. #ThePartyIsOver — Lee Johnson RAWA (@RawaJohnson) December 17, 2021

2.

The. Party. Is. Over. #Boris

It’s time for the Prime Minister to do the right thing and resign. Tick. Tock.#ToryShambles #Covid_19



Join me for @talkRADIO TV Breakfast from 6.30am



https://t.co/4UjXaQuEje — Mike Graham 🇬🇧 (@Iromg) December 17, 2021

3.

4.

Tories perform better than expected in North Shropshire after No 10 confirms they got their deposit back. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) December 17, 2021

5.

Boris Johnson to the voters of North Shropshire pic.twitter.com/cf68nzj3tB — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) December 17, 2021

6.

The people of North Shropshire have spoken for us all. This government is rancid and it’s impacting them terribly . A devastating result for Johnson and the mob. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 17, 2021

7.

Every morning that’s a bad bad morning for the Tories is a fantastic morning for me! 🥳🥳🥳



Thank you to the folks of North Shropshire for proving that there is actually a limit somewhere to how much we’ll let the government laugh at us #r4today — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) December 17, 2021

8.

Boris Johnson has suffered more defeats in Shropshire in the last 25 hours than Shrewsbury Town have since the start of October. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) December 17, 2021

9.

10.

The entire Owen Paterson situation was a perfect example of a Pyrrhic victory but without the victory — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 17, 2021

11.

Shropshire voted 57% for Leave in 2016, today it has elected a pro-EU MP.



The tide is turning! — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) December 17, 2021

12.

I guess the people of North Shropshire are just "playing politics" eh @BorisJohnson — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) December 17, 2021

13.

#ThePartyIsOver is a great start to #FollowBackFriday! 1922 Committee may be busy this morning? pic.twitter.com/yuM42vdVJT — Living in Laa-Laa land (@montygomery2020) December 17, 2021

14.

I have a message for the people of North Shropshire.#ThePartyIsOver pic.twitter.com/rvhgGe0Ej6 — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 17, 2021

15.

16.

#r4today finally mentioning the Brexit effect on farming being a cause of Shropshire election failure. With 40% of framers expecting to go out of business and imports increasing. #ThePartyIsOver #BrexitReality #BrexitHasFailed #BrexitCarnage — Harry Ward (@wardharry1) December 17, 2021

