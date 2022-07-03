Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said he would “take a bullet” for Russian President Vladimir Putin and described him as “a first-class person”.

The 91-year-old said the war in Ukraine was not “intentional” and could have been avoided by actions taken by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Ecclestone said Mr Zelensky should have spoken to Mr Putin, who he said is a “sensible” man.

Mr Ecclestone was asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain if he still regards Mr Putin as a friend, and he replied: “I’d still take a bullet for him. I’d rather it didn’t hurt, but if it does I’d still take a bullet, because he’s a first-class person.

“What he’s doing is something that he believed was the right thing he was doing for Russia.

“Unfortunately, he’s like a lot of business people, certainly like me, we make mistakes from time to time. When you’ve made the mistake, you have to do the best you can to get out of it.

“I think if it had been conducted properly, I mean the other person in Ukraine (Mr Zelensky), I mean, his profession, I understand, he used to be a comedian.

“I think he seems as if he wants to continue that profession, because I think if he’d have thought about things, he would have definitely made a big enough effort to speak to Mr Putin, who is a sensible person and would have listened to him and could have probably done something about it.”

Presenter Kate Garraway said to Mr Ecclestone: “So just to understand you clearly, you think that President Zelensky should have done more to avert this war and it could have been avoided by Zelensky’s actions, not by a change in Putin’s actions?”

Mr Ecclestone replied: “Absolutely.”

Reactions

1.

What an absolute shambles this is from Bernie Ecclestone. Flaming heck. What a small minded idiot. — Nathan Angus (@Nathan9276) June 30, 2022

2.

3.

genuinely think they should just stop interviewing anyone over the age of 50 https://t.co/EPmxWnURyi — Marty Lawrence (@TeaAndCopy) June 30, 2022

4.

Bernie Ecclestone was the most infuriating, embarrassing, cringeworthy interview I’ve seen. How was the fool allowed airtime? Send him to the Ukraine let him see what his mate is doing and let him attempt to talk to his friend Putin! Shameful man #GMB — Sarah Ball (@Sarahlou47) June 30, 2022

5.

Bernie Ecclestone on #GMB



Putin – “I’d still take a bullet for him”

Zelenskyy – “he could have stopped the war”

Lewis Hamilton facing racism – “he should get over it”

If he dies before me, I will tell you my Bernie story, but it may not come as a surprisepic.twitter.com/2lUN2BBTIQ — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 30, 2022

6.

OMG Bernie Ecclestone "I'd take a bullet for Putin" he then tells Lewis Hamilton to "get over" racist comments by Nelson Piquet, i always knew he held unsavoury views but condoning racism and Putin is beyond prehistoric, i don't know what else to say #GMB — Loz Argyle ⚓ (@ArgyleLoz) June 30, 2022

7.

Who would have guessed that billionaire, friend of Eric Clapton and walking Andy Warhol death mask, Bernie Ecclestone, would have some weird opinions? — Buckers (@deathofbuckley) June 30, 2022

8.

‘I’d take a bullet for Vladimir Putin,’ says Bernie Ecclestone, who couldn’t take on a revolving door pic.twitter.com/MW7b0QICl4 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 30, 2022

9.

It's always the people you suspect the most https://t.co/hVKM6bj8Cp pic.twitter.com/n6klpPQwdQ — Minister for Spuds at the Dept of Bacon & Cabbage (@FCTwenteBenson) June 30, 2022

10.

Do not adjust your set…he is actually saying these things 😳 pic.twitter.com/6PFUdxrCvN — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) June 30, 2022

11.

Not sure the old "we all make mistakes" defence is going to cut it here you massive weirdo. https://t.co/j2ikx7RZhg — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) June 30, 2022

12.

