The Prince of Wales is said to remain “politically neutral”, despite having reportedly branded the Government’s policy to send migrants to Rwanda “appalling”.

The Times newspaper said a source had heard Charles express opposition to the policy several times in private, and that he was “more than disappointed” by it.

The comments were reported after a High Court ruling paved the way for the first flight to the east African country to go ahead on Tuesday.

The first flight of migrants from the UK to Rwanda is due next week as part of the Government’s new immigration policy.

Ben & Jerry’s

Now Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has taken a stand against Priti Patel’s “ugly” Rwanda scheme.

They tweeted:

📢 It's time to take to the streets! 📢



Let's show our leaders that as caring people we want an asylum system rooted in kindness and compassion, not cruelty and hostility!



Join one of these two demos if you can to stand against the #RwandaPlan https://t.co/6R8VU0qgTD — Ben & Jerry's UK 🧡 (@benandjerrysUK) June 9, 2022

This followed this thread.

1.

Listen up folks ‘cos we need to talk about Priti Patel’s ‘ugly’ Rwanda plan and what this means.🧵 — Ben & Jerry's UK 🧡 (@benandjerrysUK) June 8, 2022

2.

Most people are kind and compassionate, right?

Yet our Government’s plan to forcibly send people to a country thousands of miles away, simply for seeking refuge in the UK, is cruel and morally bankrupt. — Ben & Jerry's UK 🧡 (@benandjerrysUK) June 8, 2022

3.

Under these racist and abhorrent plans, people who only ‘hoped for safety’ and ‘a show of humanity’ instead face ‘further trauma, further danger’. https://t.co/dfb0EzVuQo — Ben & Jerry's UK 🧡 (@benandjerrysUK) June 8, 2022

4.

More than 100 people have already been sent ‘notices of intent’ by the Government.

This means 100 individuals with families, hopes, and dreams, are now living in complete fear of being sent to a country they’ve never been to, and have no connection with. — Ben & Jerry's UK 🧡 (@benandjerrysUK) June 8, 2022

f

Our leaders are choosing to put people’s lives at risk.

They are choosing to use people as political chess pieces with no regard for the consequences for the people who'll be harmed by these decisions. — Ben & Jerry's UK 🧡 (@benandjerrysUK) June 8, 2022

5.

But it doesn’t need to be this way.

There are many simple steps the Gov could take RIGHT NOW to enable people to rebuild their lives in safety. — Ben & Jerry's UK 🧡 (@benandjerrysUK) June 8, 2022

Related:Nasty Nigel? Farage tells Prince Charles to ‘shut up’ over Rwanda row