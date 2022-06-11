Tommy Robinson has told a court he spent £100,000 on gambling while receiving donations from supporters.

He was giving evidence about his finances after losing a libel case.

Robinson was ordered to pay damages to Syrian teenager Jamal Hijazi after defaming him online.

He was sued by Hijazi after the then 15-year-old was assaulted at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield in October 2018.

The EDL founder declared himself bankrupt last year.

Casinos

Appearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London at a hearing to discuss money he owes, he said at one point he was spending about £100,000 on gambling in casinos and online.

He admitted he wasted money on “drink, alcohol, partying” while receiving thousands of pounds in donations from supporters.

In 2020 he claimed he was handed £1,000 a month from supporters and at times that figure could reach £3,000 to £4,000.

When asked if his numbers were ‘accurate’ Robinson replied: ‘I’ve always been a disaster with paperwork and finance from day dot.’

