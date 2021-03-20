Naga Munchetty has apologised for liking “offensive” tweets about a Government minister’s video call backdrop featuring the Union flag, but it has left many people confused as to why she did.

The BBC Breakfast presenter, 46, said she had since removed the likes and that they did not represent the views of the broadcaster.

Munchetty had faced criticism from some online following an interview on Thursday in which she and her co-host Charlie Stayt drew attention to a large flag and picture of the Queen visible behind Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick.

Charlie Stayt – "Robert Jenrick, your flag is just a little bit small." 😊#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/QfnyG8RqC1 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 18, 2021

Ending the interview, Stayt said: “I think your flag is not up to standard size, Government interview measurements.

“I think it’s just a little bit small, but that’s your department really. It’s just a thought.”

Mr Jenrick, who was speaking via video call from Westminster, did not respond.

When the camera returned to the studio, Munchetty was seen attempting to stifle her laugher.

She added: “There’s always a flag. They had the picture of the Queen though. In the Westminster office I am assuming.”

Munchetty later apologised for liking a series of tweets that referenced their interview and the flag.

She wrote on Twitter: “I ‘liked’ tweets today that were offensive in nature about the use of the British flag as a backdrop in a government interview this morning. I have since removed these ‘likes’.

“This do not represent the views of me or the BBC. I apologise for any offence taken.”

Reactions

Kate Hoey wasn’t happy with the apology she Tweeted: “Only because there was so much negative publicity to you both being so snidy. Abit late Showed what you both really think of our flag and our Queen.”

Only because there was so much negative publicity to you both being so snidy. Abit late Showed what you both really think of our flag and our Queen — Kate Hoey (@CatharineHoey) March 18, 2021

The Telegraph published a piece. angry as ever, with the title “The BBC must stop employing snide mockery of the Queen confirms just how little the BBC stands for Britain.

However a lot of people didn’t think Naga needed to apologise at all.

1.

Britain can be a country famous for its humour, or it can be a country where TV presenters have to apologise for light-hearted comments about politicians appearing with flags. Not sure it can be both. — Henry Mance (@henrymance) March 19, 2021

2.

No-one should ever apologise for liking a tweet. It's the most absurd hyper-sensitive thin-skinned nonsense. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) March 19, 2021

3.

Naga cannot 'like' few tweets but @BBC 's chairman Richard Sharp can donate £400 000 to tory party. — Taru (@taru_sisko) March 18, 2021

4.

The year is 2034 and OFCOM has received 10,000 complaints about Naga Munchetty after she mocked a Tory MP for failing to complete intercourse with a flag on morning TV — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 19, 2021

5.

6.

NOT DISGRACEFUL

130k Covid deaths

Billions to cronies for PPE

Breaking international law

4m kids in poverty

Helping Tory donor save £45m

£37bn on failing Test & Trace

Threatening right to protest

Actual bullying



DISGRACEFUL

Making a joke about a flag pic.twitter.com/I2xqr4Tewt — David Schneider (@davidschneider) March 19, 2021

7.

If Naga wants to laugh at a ridiculous man with a massive flag behind him (because it’s ridiculous he’s got one in the first place) she can.



And she certainly shouldn’t be forced to apologise for laughing. https://t.co/HxYXIqaLoh — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) March 19, 2021

8.

What is it about Naga Munchetty that riles the angry pink Brexitty old men so much? Fully expect Naga and Charlie Stayt to lose their jobs this week, for being pretty much the only ones on TV to see and call out the ridiculous flag fetishising for the idiocy it is. — Dan O'Hagan (@danohagan) March 19, 2021

9.

I fucking live for replies like this. pic.twitter.com/ov3qRdOlGA — Jamie East (@jamieeast) March 19, 2021

10.

The union flag is supposed to be a rallying point for the British people, not a deliberate & divisive distraction from political decisions that have killed tens of thousands of us. But here we are. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 19, 2021

