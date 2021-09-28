Actor and comedian Steve Coogan is to play disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile in a new BBC One drama – and the idea doesn’t seem to have gone down well with anyone.

Mini-series The Reckoning will tell the story of how the disgraced entertainer came from a working-class background to be one of the biggest stars in television.

It will also focus on Savile’s years of sexual abuse and the impact he had on his victims.

Alan Partridge star Coogan said: “To play Jimmy Savile was not a decision I took lightly.

“Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively a horrific story which, however harrowing, needs to be told.”

Sensitivity

The makers of the programme were “working closely with many people whose lives were impacted by Savile to ensure their stories are told with sensitivity and respect”, the BBC said in a statement.

Director Sandra Goldbacher said: “The Reckoning is a unique opportunity to give Savile’s survivors, the people who inspired this project, a voice.

“I feel sure that Steve Coogan’s powerful performance as Savile will create a debate around how the cult of celebrity cloaked him from scrutiny.”

Savile died in 2011 aged 84 having never been brought to justice for his crimes.

He is now believed to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

A 2016 report into his abuse found staff at the BBC missed numerous opportunities to stop him.

Reactions

Here’s what people had to say:

1.

BBC keen to make more money off Jimmy Saville, a pedophile they protected with no care for his victims. https://t.co/zZDjBLy4tr — Fuad Alakbarov ⁠⁠ (@DrAlakbarov) September 27, 2021

2.

So let me just get this straight… the BBC spent decades profiting off, platforming & protecting Savile through his life with no regard for his victims to now make a TV series to profit off and revive is memory with no regard for his victims? Will they cover their complicitness? https://t.co/5y4JDVEz9M — The First Horseman (@KalmPC) September 27, 2021

3.

I don't object to Steve Coogan playing the role. I don't object to the very concept that it's about Jimmy Savile.



What I do object to is that the BBC are commissioning it. Let Amazon, Netflix, Channel4. All of them would be acceptable.



However, this is conflict of interest https://t.co/or6I3UlWbu — Séamus (@seamusmateus) September 27, 2021

4.

The BBC, who gave serial sex offender Jimmy Savile regular spots on Top of the Pops and his very own children’s show then helped cover up his crimes, is making a ‘sensitive drama’ about the ‘complex character’. Unreal. https://t.co/m2ztzi27EV — Phantom Power (@PhantomPower14) September 27, 2021

5.

Not interested in discovering that Jimmy Savile was a 'complex character' thank you, BBC. He was your asset, a well-connected paedophile & more. Stop trying to make him a victim or someone to relate to. He ruined lives and was enabled by you. A mess you have yet to clear up. pic.twitter.com/QfZTv74TYG — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) September 27, 2021

6.

7.

Nothing good can come of this — izzy is gay – 🟨🟥🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧ (@isohawks) September 27, 2021

8.

‘Idea for a program. Steve Coogan to play Jimmy Savile in “sensitive” BBC drama.’ pic.twitter.com/me85iE0ndK — It's John! (@odd_really) September 26, 2021

9.

Unless it focuses on Margaret Thatcher's repeated demands that Savile be given a knighthood, repeatedly prevented by her staff (because they knew?), then it shouldn't be made. https://t.co/Qq8n4MDhle — Paul Duane (@paulduanefilm) September 27, 2021

10.

Why does the Jimmy Savile story ‘need to be told’? A) it already has been b) Who needs a TV drama about it? — Flic Everett (@fliceverett) September 27, 2021

