The BBC has stoked anger again over its coverage of the Ghislaine Maxwell conviction by interviewing her brother in a prominent slot on the Radio 4 Today programme and then on BBC news.

Ian Maxwell, 65, was given a platform for five minutes on the show, during which he discussed plans to appeal against the decision to find his sister guilty of sex trafficking.

While much of Ian Maxwell’s contribution was paraphrased, he could be heard to say: “I’m not saying that [the victims] are lying, it may well be that they were victims of Jeffrey Epstein, but I do not accept that they were victims of Ghislaine. That’s my position and that’s also her position.”

LibDem peer Meral Hussein-Ece added: “#GhislaineMaxwell’s brother is given a platform on #r4today to proclaim his sisters innocence- incredibly based on no evidence other than ‘my own view’.

“Trying to recall last time the defenders of anyone convicted of a serious crime were offered such an opportunity on BBC News.”

It comes as the BBC says an interview with lawyer Alan Dershowitz after the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell did not meet its editorial standards.

Statement on interview with Alan Dershowitz pic.twitter.com/MlXkqdJI8u — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) December 30, 2021

Maxwell was found guilty of recruiting and trafficking young girls to be sexually abused by late US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Reactions

#r4today giving a platform to Ian Maxwell to protest his sister's innocence shows two features of BBC news: a class bias (do working class nonces get the same privilege?); and a prioritizing of "balance" so that a jury verdict has no more weight than some guy's opinion. — Chris Dillow (@CJFDillow) December 31, 2021

Let's hope poor Ian Maxwell gets a chance to get on to many more news outlets today. — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 (@MichaelRosenYes) December 31, 2021

Goodness, yesterday the BBC had Dershowitz to defend Prince Andrew and himself against Giuffre, and now #r4today has Ian Maxwell to defend his procurist, sex-offender sister? #CriminalFamily — Helen121 🕷💙🇪🇺 (@Helen121) December 31, 2021

Since Ian Maxwell is bleating about his sex trafficker sister just remember this …. pic.twitter.com/tWAHJYoQ21 — SpanishDan 💙 conservative CORRUPTION (@SpanishDan1) December 31, 2021

Can't believe #r4today just gave a platform to Ian Maxwell, Ghislaine's brother, to defend his sister and undermine the testimonies of the survivors of abuse as well as questioning the court process. A few days after Derschowitz this is a new low. — Mark Hebden 💙 (@unionlib) December 31, 2021

Another odd decision by the BBC post #GhislaineMaxwellTrial – this time to allow her brother Ian Maxwell a lengthy opportunity to tell #r4today that her victims are lying. — JOHN NICOLSON M.P. (@MrJohnNicolson) December 31, 2021

Ian Maxwell doing the media rounds explaining his sister Ghislaine is innocent, this is the world we live in — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) December 31, 2021

Ian Maxwell is accorded privileges that are not given to relatives of other convicted sex offenders. #r4today — Andy Birss (@1957AJB) December 31, 2021

