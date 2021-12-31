A newsreader in New Zealand has made history by becoming the first person to anchor a TV news bulletin with a traditional face tattoo.

​Oriini Kaipara, 37, who has a moko kauae, a traditional lower chin tattoo worn by Māori women, read Newshub Live’s 6pm news bulletin in New Zealand earlier this week.

The mother-of-four from Auckland discovered she was 100 per cent Māori after taking a DNA test in 2017.

‘It’s really exciting. I’m really enjoying it. I’m not speechless, but it’s a buzz. I am proud of how far I’ve come in being able to anchor 6pm right now,’ she told Stuff.

🗣️“That is always at the back of my mind, that every step I make is like breaking through a glass ceiling… It's breaking new ground for us as Māori, but also for people of colour. Whether you've got a moko kauae or not.” — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) December 29, 2021

Watch

Oriini Kaipara makes history by becoming the first person with a Maori face tattoo to present a news programme.



The lower chin tattoo is called 'moko kauae' and is worn by Maori women in New Zealand pic.twitter.com/5ry1NX5GBE — TRT World (@trtworld) December 30, 2021

Reactions

Do you know how insane this is? How is history being made by someone who is indigenous to New Zealand. https://t.co/FkiCNr7zHN — OnlyZans (@OnlyZans) December 30, 2021

#inclusion is about accepting people and cultures the way they are. Fantastic lead by Oriini Kaipara presenting primetime news. https://t.co/nuMgWwssyr — Prerna Wadikar (@Prernaw) December 30, 2021

This is wonderful – she’s beautiful and white traditions aren’t the only ones that should be represented- most especially in native homelands, it’s a shame these things take so long. But wonderful it’s finally happened. https://t.co/yzKikY0Nzv — Julia Goolia 🌈☀️ (@JuliaGoolia9) December 30, 2021

👏🏼👏🏼 more of this please https://t.co/bLiMrn5fpm — Keahu Kahuanui (@KeahuKahuanui) December 30, 2021

