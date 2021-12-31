A newsreader in New Zealand has made history by becoming the first person to anchor a TV news bulletin with a traditional face tattoo.
Oriini Kaipara, 37, who has a moko kauae, a traditional lower chin tattoo worn by Māori women, read Newshub Live’s 6pm news bulletin in New Zealand earlier this week.
The mother-of-four from Auckland discovered she was 100 per cent Māori after taking a DNA test in 2017.
‘It’s really exciting. I’m really enjoying it. I’m not speechless, but it’s a buzz. I am proud of how far I’ve come in being able to anchor 6pm right now,’ she told Stuff.
Watch
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
Related: Don’t Look Up: Best reactions to the end-of-the-world satire film