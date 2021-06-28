The hashtag #AwfullyBritishFakeHistory was doing the rounds on social media today.
In a bid to lighten up a dull and dreary start to the week, the Twitterati stepped in to twist elements of the UK’s past to create some comedy gold.
Not surprisingly, Henry VIII was a prominent feature.
The Tudor king’s second wife, who was famously beheaded, had a brother called Tenpin, one person jested.
Anne Boleyn had a brother called Tenpin. #AwfullyBritishFakeHistory pic.twitter.com/2OuKfD5mWV— Kungfu Hamster (@TinyPawOfFury) June 27, 2021
He was preceded by a famous king by the name of William the Conkerer, another person teased.
William the Conqueror was actually called William the Conkerer. #AwfullyBritishFakeHistory pic.twitter.com/g3Fp7C4rNX— Adrie van der Luijt (@Dutch_editor) June 27, 2021
The subject of famous British architecture also made an appearance, with this interest (fake) factoid about the bungalow.
#AwfullyBritishFakeHistory the bungalow got it's name when the builder couldn't be bothered to go any higher and said 'bung a low roof on it' pic.twitter.com/rE4yLVUBA4— Nick oak (@Nickoak4) June 27, 2021
And Boris Johnson even got a nod… Although this one was kind of true!
#AwfullyBritishFakeHistory— European Unity #FBPE #RejoinEU 🇪🇺💙 3.5% (@EuropeanUnity1) June 27, 2021
We gave £350 million a week to the EU and now it’s going to the NHS instead pic.twitter.com/urQz3kKinD
Here’s a pick of the rest to cheer up your Monday:
#AwfullyBritishFakeHistory— Nic (@tismenic70) June 27, 2021
Robin Hood died from getting menintightus
William Wallace had a dog called Gromit. #AwfullyBritishFakeHistory— Auto Correct (@JimBlower) June 27, 2021
Richard the third was killed when a multi-storey car-park collapsed on top of him. #AwfullyBritishFakeHistory— Jilly Will 💙 : Let's Rethink the Future (@Gillian24448105) June 27, 2021
Sir Walter Raleigh used to run a bike shop #AwfullyBritishFakeHistory— Richard Pulsford (@RichardPulsford) June 27, 2021
