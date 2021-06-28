











The hashtag #AwfullyBritishFakeHistory was doing the rounds on social media today.

In a bid to lighten up a dull and dreary start to the week, the Twitterati stepped in to twist elements of the UK’s past to create some comedy gold.

Not surprisingly, Henry VIII was a prominent feature.

The Tudor king’s second wife, who was famously beheaded, had a brother called Tenpin, one person jested.

Anne Boleyn had a brother called Tenpin. #AwfullyBritishFakeHistory pic.twitter.com/2OuKfD5mWV — Kungfu Hamster (@TinyPawOfFury) June 27, 2021

He was preceded by a famous king by the name of William the Conkerer, another person teased.

William the Conqueror was actually called William the Conkerer. #AwfullyBritishFakeHistory pic.twitter.com/g3Fp7C4rNX — Adrie van der Luijt (@Dutch_editor) June 27, 2021

The subject of famous British architecture also made an appearance, with this interest (fake) factoid about the bungalow.

#AwfullyBritishFakeHistory the bungalow got it's name when the builder couldn't be bothered to go any higher and said 'bung a low roof on it' pic.twitter.com/rE4yLVUBA4 — Nick oak (@Nickoak4) June 27, 2021

And Boris Johnson even got a nod… Although this one was kind of true!

#AwfullyBritishFakeHistory



We gave £350 million a week to the EU and now it’s going to the NHS instead pic.twitter.com/urQz3kKinD — European Unity #FBPE #RejoinEU 🇪🇺💙 3.5% (@EuropeanUnity1) June 27, 2021

Here’s a pick of the rest to cheer up your Monday:

#AwfullyBritishFakeHistory

Robin Hood died from getting menintightus — Nic (@tismenic70) June 27, 2021

William Wallace had a dog called Gromit. #AwfullyBritishFakeHistory — Auto Correct (@JimBlower) June 27, 2021

Richard the third was killed when a multi-storey car-park collapsed on top of him. #AwfullyBritishFakeHistory — Jilly Will 💙 : Let's Rethink the Future (@Gillian24448105) June 27, 2021

Sir Walter Raleigh used to run a bike shop #AwfullyBritishFakeHistory — Richard Pulsford (@RichardPulsford) June 27, 2021

