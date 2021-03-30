A deal has been agreed to support the manufacturing of up to 60 million doses of the Novavax coronavirus vaccine in the UK.

Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) will provide “fill and finish” manufacturing capacity at its Barnard Castle facility in the North East of England beginning as early as May.

Boris Johnson said the deal between GSK, Novavax and the UK Government vaccines taskforce will “further boost our vaccine rollout”.

The “fill and finish” is the completion stage of vaccine manufacturing, preparing vials of the final vaccine and packaging them for distribution and use.

60 million doses of Novavax vaccine to be bottled at facility in…Barnard Castle. https://t.co/0iAeQNIWLL pic.twitter.com/qsCvlORZlH — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) March 29, 2021

The GSK site at Barnard Castle is a specialised facility in GSK’s global manufacturing network which supports production of GSK pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

The UK Government has secured 60 million doses of the vaccine under an advance purchase agreement with Novavax.

