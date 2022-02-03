The Archbishop of Canterbury will be discussing faith and morality with high-profile politicians and authors in a new radio series – and it was one interviewee in particular that really got people talking.

Through a six-part BBC Radio 4 show called The Archbishop Interviews, Justin Welby will speak with guests including former prime minister Tony Blair, author Stephen King and psychologist Dr Susan Blackmore.

In each half-hour episode, Britain’s most senior clergyman is set to ask his guests about how they have navigated their personal and spiritual lives while maintaining a high public profile.

Welby

Mr Welby said he will “relish the opportunity to be the one asking the questions” and he hopes the podcast will encourage listeners to engage with people who have different outlooks to them.

The Archbishop Interviews, hosted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, will look to discuss “faith, morality and spirituality with six people who have made a significant contribution to public life” – including author Stephen King, lecturer Susan Blackmore and, as previously mentioned, Mr Blair.

“It’s such a privilege to be able to spend time interviewing fascinating people from different backgrounds for this series, and I relish the opportunity to be the one asking the questions rather than answering them.”

Reactions

Well, the idea of the man who literally took us to war in Iraq discussing mortality was not lost of many…

1.

Will be taking no lectures on morality from either of these. https://t.co/4Z6rLvTZQq — James Foster (@JamesEFoster) February 2, 2022

2.

The church… Discussing morality… With TONY BLAIR? pic.twitter.com/sDsoCNEL4W — Liz 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@itslizinnit) February 2, 2022

3.

If anyone is equipped to discuss morality it's Tony Blair. I mean, who HASN'T embarked on an illegal, unjust war that killed thousands? We've all done it. https://t.co/w1Tw8Fxeiv — Adrian Mackinder (@AdrianMackinder) February 2, 2022

4.

Irony is dead. https://t.co/lI6dh7d0hL — Frank Owen's Legendary Paintbrush 🟨🟥🥀🇵🇸 (@WarmongerHodges) February 2, 2022

5.

I guess they both have the mistaken belief that they are morally good in common, at least. — Iain Sankey (@IainSankey) February 2, 2022

6.

Imagine asking Tony Blair for his opinion on 'morality'. — Steve Laws (@Steve_Laws_) February 2, 2022

7.

Great choice of interviewee on this topic 👍 https://t.co/5rW0KayRYU — BYOB work meeting misunderstander (@Olliek74) February 2, 2022

8.

Is it meant to be satire? — Jo #DoNotComply ❌🗣️🛡 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇺🇸🙏 (@chicchan) February 2, 2022

9.

Related: Tony and Cherie Blair claimed £80,000 from the furlough scheme