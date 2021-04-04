The Prince of Wales has recorded verse by acclaimed poet and Catholic priest Gerard Manley Hopkins to show support for Christians at Easter, Clarence House has said.

Charles has narrated the Hopkins poem God’s Grandeur which will be played during a virtual service on Sunday morning at Stonyhurst College, a Catholic boarding school in Lancashire where the Victorian cleric taught.

Clarence House said: “The Prince of Wales has recorded the Gerard Manley Hopkins Poem, God’s Grandeur, to show support for Christians around the world at Easter.

“Easter is the most important festival of the Christian Church, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion, and Hopkins’s poem captures the hope and joy associated with that season.”

Kate Middleton

So Prince Charles is trying to help out at Easter, but Kate could have been at a military training camp?

As today, The Sunday Times, not known as a friend of socialism, mocked up Kate Middleton, as Che Guevara.

Another day another very strange event in the media.

The sub heading, to the piece, reads: “Forget Harry and Meghan. The Duchess of Cambridge is quietly becoming the Firm’s most effective activist.”

Have a look at the picture (below)

Is Kate Middleton the real royal revolutionary? | News | The Sunday Times – The Times https://t.co/xslV76pjq8 — Franseza (@fransezas) April 4, 2021

Reactions

As you can imagine a lot of people just couldn’t get their head around this.

1.

“Meghan Markle is a Marxist!!!! Bad!!!!” – UK press 2018



VS



“Kate Middleton is a revolutionary!!! Good!!!” – UK press 2021



“Their is an invisible contract with the firm & the press” – Prince Harry. pic.twitter.com/1dECNxc51g — BLACKLIVESMATTER (@Jasamgurlie) April 3, 2021

2.

Same week that Kate Middleton is awarded the undeserved tittle of revolutionary, Che Guevara hat and all, Meghan is demonised, again, for something that has nothing to do with her.



Does this ring a bell with anyone else? 🤔🤨🧐. This ever occurred before? Part 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/kZsw3h7ItX — SuzyMoore75 (@SuzyMoore75) April 4, 2021

3.

BREAKING NEWS!! Kate Middleton is now a revolutionary activist! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/PVqzA366hB — Francine Braverman (@fogartyny1) April 3, 2021

4.

Just look at the Comments on this vomit inducing puff piece. Ghastly.



https://t.co/Tv2b1aHBIO — Paddy Briggs 🇪🇺🌈 Woke (@PaddyBriggs) April 4, 2021

5.

Why is the British media so content with praising laziness and mediocrity? Kate Middleton is no activist….she’s not even ACTIVE! Please go somewhere else with this bullshit. Revolutionary? My ass!😒 https://t.co/5ePqFsQpii — KIMetal | 🧇KKKate Middleton🐊 (@KimMetalGuitars) April 4, 2021

6.

Kate Middleton is an "activist?"



Fuck off. pic.twitter.com/MjAx1sW3Ya — Fran #JusticeForBibaaAndNicole (@francesca_keogh) April 4, 2021

7.

Next week we will discuss if Kate Middleton is the new Jesus Christ — Just Juliette 🧇🐊 (@SussexDetective) April 4, 2021

8.

Why have @thesundaytimes doctored an image to make Kate Middleton look like Che Guevara whilst writing articles about him being a homicidal maniac who terrorized his people?. https://t.co/TDLLZetT6X pic.twitter.com/E3RiVGNShs — bury me loose (@O8Yth) April 4, 2021

9.

Newest Report from the Most Reliable Source @thesundaytimes, reveals that it was actually Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge who single handedly killed Osama Bin Laden, we would like to thank Her Royal Highness for her tremendous bravery and service! pic.twitter.com/EWSkBNbR0O — The Duke and Duchess of Cambrigde ℹ (@KensingtonPests) April 4, 2021

Related: Tory MP says love the flag and Queen or ‘move to another country’