By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food
A modern version of the classic, all-too-often feared, vindaloo – Indian chef Abdul Yaseen of Darbaar’s recipe for lamb chops with vindaloo spices are ideal for barbecue season.
Further information on Darbaar can be found at darbaarrestaurants.com.
Ingredients
- 4 Lamb chops, trimmed (from the best end)
- 2 tbsp Corn or vegetable oil
- 1 tsp Ginger paste
- 1 tsp Garlic paste
- 1 tsp Salt
- 4 tbsp Clear vinegar
- 1 tbsp Dark vinegar
For the rub
- 6 pods Green cardamom
- 1 tsp Teaspoon black peppercorn
- 4 Dried chillies
- 6 Cloves
- 2 inches Cinnamon stick
- 2 tsp Cumin seeds
- 1/2 tsp Ground turmeric
- 1 tsp Coriander seeds
- 1/4 tsp Fenugreek seeds
- 2 tbsp Fresh tomato puree
- 1 tsp Jaggery or brown sugar
- 20 gram Hard butter cubes salted
For the mustard mash
- 500 gram Floury potatoes such as Desiree peeled and cut into chunks
- 1/2 tsp Ground turmeric
- 1 tsp Salt
- 100 gram Butter
- 1 tbsp Corn or vegetable oil
- 1/2 tsp Mustard seeds
- 1 inch Ginger scraped and finely chopped
- 2 Green chillies chopped
- 2 tbsp Dijon/English mustard
- 2 tbsp Single cream
- 1 tbsp Fresh coriander chopped
Instructions
To make the rub
- Combine all the dry spices in a tray, spread them out and dry them out completely in a slow oven without burning them.
- Pound them using a mortar and pestle to a coarse powder
- In a bowl mix the ground spices with vinegar, add the lamb and mix thoroughly to coat well. Set aside for 10 minutes
- Heat the grill and cook the chops on a medium heat by searing them for 3-4 minutes each side to get a crisp skin and golden brown colour
- Remove from fire and keep warm in an oven dish to rest preserving the juices and keeping it covered
- Collect the juices in a pan and reduce with tomato puree, jaggery and add the butter.
- Check the seasoning
- Boil the potatoes with turmeric and salt until tender
- Drain and pass through a fine sieve and mix with the butter
- Heat the clarified butter in a thick bottom frying pan, add the mustard seeds and when they begin to crackle, add the ginger and green chillies
- Stir in the mashed potatoes; add the mustard paste and cream and sauté till the potatoes leave the side of the pan
- Add the coriander leaves, mix well and remove from fire
- Divide the mash on to four plates, sit the chops on it and pour the sauce around for pres1entation
Learn How To Make more of your favourite dishes, here!