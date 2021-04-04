By Jonathan Hatchman, Food Editor, @TLE_Food

A modern version of the classic, all-too-often feared, vindaloo – Indian chef Abdul Yaseen of Darbaar’s recipe for lamb chops with vindaloo spices are ideal for barbecue season.

Further information on Darbaar can be found at darbaarrestaurants.com.

Barbecued Lamb Chop With Vindaloo Spices Teamed with a creamy mustard mash, the dish provides a delicious chance to bring some exciting flavours to classic, readily available lamb chops this weekend. Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time: 35 minutes Cook Time: 25 minutes Total Time: 1 hour Servings: 4 Author: Jon Hatchman Ingredients 4 Lamb chops, trimmed (from the best end)

2 tbsp Corn or vegetable oil

1 tsp Ginger paste

1 tsp Garlic paste

1 tsp Salt

4 tbsp Clear vinegar

1 tbsp Dark vinegar For the rub 6 pods Green cardamom

1 tsp Teaspoon black peppercorn

4 Dried chillies

6 Cloves

2 inches Cinnamon stick

2 tsp Cumin seeds

1/2 tsp Ground turmeric

1 tsp Coriander seeds

1/4 tsp Fenugreek seeds

2 tbsp Fresh tomato puree

1 tsp Jaggery or brown sugar

20 gram Hard butter cubes salted For the mustard mash 500 gram Floury potatoes such as Desiree peeled and cut into chunks

1/2 tsp Ground turmeric

1 tsp Salt

100 gram Butter

1 tbsp Corn or vegetable oil

1/2 tsp Mustard seeds

1 inch Ginger scraped and finely chopped

2 Green chillies chopped

2 tbsp Dijon/English mustard

2 tbsp Single cream

1 tbsp Fresh coriander chopped Instructions To make the rub Combine all the dry spices in a tray, spread them out and dry them out completely in a slow oven without burning them.

Pound them using a mortar and pestle to a coarse powder

In a bowl mix the ground spices with vinegar, add the lamb and mix thoroughly to coat well. Set aside for 10 minutes

Heat the grill and cook the chops on a medium heat by searing them for 3-4 minutes each side to get a crisp skin and golden brown colour

Remove from fire and keep warm in an oven dish to rest preserving the juices and keeping it covered

Collect the juices in a pan and reduce with tomato puree, jaggery and add the butter.

Check the seasoning

Boil the potatoes with turmeric and salt until tender

Drain and pass through a fine sieve and mix with the butter

Heat the clarified butter in a thick bottom frying pan, add the mustard seeds and when they begin to crackle, add the ginger and green chillies

Stir in the mashed potatoes; add the mustard paste and cream and sauté till the potatoes leave the side of the pan

Add the coriander leaves, mix well and remove from fire

Divide the mash on to four plates, sit the chops on it and pour the sauce around for pres1entation Tried this recipe? Let us know how it was!

Learn How To Make more of your favourite dishes, here!