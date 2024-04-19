Young Brits delivered a damning response to being asked whether they are proud to be British in a viral video produced by JOE.

With employment prospects looking bleak, university debts piling up and the prospect of home ownership looking like a pipe dream, life in the UK for Gen Z is proving to be an uphill battle.

Throw in Brexit, which those aged 22 and under had no say in, climate change-induced wet weather and an NHS that is creaking at the strains and you’ve got a pretty rotten cocktail of circumstances.

Which makes it hardly surprising that those asked in this video are pretty down in the dumps about life in Blighty:

As one bloke puts it: “The government sucks, the weather is awful, job hunting is terrible, we get paid terribly, the NHS was really good now it is not funded nearly enough.

“No, I’m not particularly proud to be British.

“I’d rather be French!”

Related: Labour Party response to EU youth mobility deal branded ‘absurd’