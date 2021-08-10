Education secretary Gavin Williamson has claimed that he cannot remember the results of his A-levels.
As hundreds of thousands of students received their A-level grades, Mr Williamson vividly recalled the day 27 years ago when he received his results.
But pressed on what they actually were, he insisted that his memory failed him, although he acknowledged he did not get top marks.
“I didn’t get three A*s, it’s fair to say,” he said when pressed by LBC’s Nick Ferrari.
“I have forgotten, it is so long ago. It is 27 years ago.
“You probably can’t remember what was happening last weekend.”
Earlier, however, Mr Williamson recounted how he went to his sixth form college in Scarborough to pick up the envelope with his grades.
He recalled his “absolute delight” when he saw the results and realised ”all my dreams of doing social science at Bradford University” had been achieved.
“For a lad growing up in Scarborough, Bradford was the most exotic and exciting place in the whole world,” he said.
“It opened up the pathway to those next steps and I was absolutely delighted.”
Related: Virginia Giuffre brings legal action against Prince Andrew over alleged abuse
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .