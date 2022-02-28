Russian media sites appeared to have been hacked in a cyber attack by Anonymous, with a message warning readers of “certain death” for troops in Ukraine.

Hackers renamed Vladamir Putin’s yacht to “FCKPTN” by vandalising maritime tracking data.

They also changed its location information to make it appear that it crashed into Snake Island in Ukraine.

The hackers then renamed its destination to “anonymous” and “anonleaks”, before finally settling on “hell”.

Even during wartime, #Anonymous brings you teh LuLz

Callsign: FCKPTN https://t.co/Ebc9DMortN — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) February 27, 2022

The hackers — who are affiliated with an Anonymous offshoot called @theanonleaks — told me they did it by manipulating the maritime "Automatic Identification System," which is used to track ship locations. — Ryan Gallagher (@rj_gallagher) February 27, 2022

They changed the yacht's destination to "hell", "anonymous" & "anonleaks" & also changed its call sign to "FCKPTN". They said they wanted to put the yacht in the scope of sanction packages as well as "put a little smile on some faces for a short period in these dark times" — Ryan Gallagher (@rj_gallagher) February 27, 2022

Want a look aboard his yacht? Where did he get the money for this!

The yacht linked to Putin was reportedly getting repaired in Hamburg, Germany, but moved to Kaliningrad, Russia in early Feb prior to the Ukraine invasion. It has an indoor pool, a spa, helideck, a dancefloor, gym & bar. Pics from inside it in this piece: https://t.co/ZzWHIhkRL7 — Ryan Gallagher (@rj_gallagher) February 27, 2022

Fontanka

The home page for Fontanka, a news outlet based in St Petersburg, was replaced with text reading “Putin makes us lie” and urging citizens to “stop this madness”.

The apparent attack also temporarily brought down other sites including state-owned news agency Tass and daily newspaper Kommersant.

Fontanka and Tass were running normally again shortly after midday while Kommersant appeared to remain offline.

Madness

The message on Fontaka read in full: “Dear citizens. We urge you to stop this madness, do not send your sons and husbands to certain death. Putin makes us lie and puts us in danger.

“We were isolated from the whole world, they stopped buying oil and gas. In a few years we will live like in North Korea. What is it for us?

“To put Putin in the textbooks? This is not our war, let’s stop it! This message will be deleted, and some of us will be fired or even jailed. But we can’t take it anymore.

“Indifferent journalists of Russia.”

It bore the mark of Anonymous, the activist collective known for cyber attacks against some governments and corporations.

It came after a post on the group’s Twitter page declared “cyber war” against the Russian government following its invasion of Ukraine.

Other posts on Saturday evening announced the collective had taken down the Russian government website and hacked Russian state TV to broadcast “the reality of what is happening in Ukraine”.

