Russia’s president put the country’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert because of remarks made by Liz Truss, the Kremlin has said.

Putin’s order on Sunday escalated fears of a global nuclear conflict, as Russian forces continue their invasion of Ukraine.

And the Russian president’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said on Monday that “unacceptable” comments had been made by Western leaders – pointing the finger specifically at the foreign secretary.

“There were unacceptable statements about possible conflict situations and even confrontations and clashes between Nato and Russia,” he said.

“I will not name the authors of these statements, although it was the British Foreign Secretary.”

Peskov’s comments come after Truss said on Sunday that if Putin is not stopped in Ukraine, it could lead to conflict between Nato countries and Russia.

Truss said: “If we don’t stop Putin in Ukraine we are going to see others under threat – the Baltics, Poland, Moldova, and it could end up in a conflict with Nato.

“We do not want to go there. That is why it is so important we make the sacrifices now.”

Russia would ‘not stop at Ukraine’, Truss previously warned

Truss warned earlier this month that Russia would “not stop at Ukraine” and suggested that a regional war would produce problems in the wider continent.

She said at the time: “The big risk, of course, is if there is an invasion into Ukraine that will be hugely damaging for Russia and Ukraine. And it will further undermine the stability of Europe.

“This, I fear, would not stop at Ukraine. This is an attack on the neighbouring states of Russia and other east European countries in trying to undermine legitimacy of them being part of NATO.”

She also warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a “very dangerous moment” for the entire world, and pointed to Russia’s close partners, Iran and China.

“We cannot give a message that aggression gets rewards,” Truss noted.

She added: “If we saw an invasion into Ukraine, there would be severe costs in terms of a long-running conflict, we could see the undermining of security more broadly in Europe and could see other aggressors around the world see it as an opportunity to expand their ambitions too.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also warned last week that Putin “won’t stop” after invading Ukraine.

“He is trying to invade Ukraine. He won’t stop after Ukraine. He will use everything in the Baltic States. He doesn’t believe the Baltic States are really countries,” Wallace said.

Reactions

Well she began to trend of Twitter along with #PorkMarkets

1.

in the many, many ways I imagined the Tories could be the death of us, Liz Truss starting a nuclear war wasn't actually one of them — Marie Gardiner (@MarieGardiner) February 28, 2022

2.

Liz Truss CV



2016 – Supported Remain

2016 – Switches support to Brexit

2019 – Ladies night with Russian donor Chernukhin

2021 – Foreign Secretary

2022 – Almost started a nuclear war with Russia — UK is with EU (@ukiswitheu) February 28, 2022

3.

Kremlin blamed nuclear alert on Liz Truss. Peskov: "There were unacceptable statements about possible conflict situations and even confrontations and clashes between Nato and Russa. I will not name the authors of these statements, although it was the British foreign secretary" — Catherine Philp (@scribblercat) February 28, 2022

4.

Did I hear it wrong? Just on BBC news: Putin said his statement of Nuclear alert was made because of UK's Foreign Secretary.



So not The EU nor the west, but UK's very busy photo op queen – Liz Truss.



We are so embarassing 👀🤦‍♀️ — FrogyUK🌳🐾💚🇪🇺💙😷🌻 (@frogyuk) February 28, 2022

5.

Dear Mr Putin

If you do not step back from Ukraine we will restrict your access to the UK’s pork markets pic.twitter.com/2zj2p4ybTt — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) February 23, 2022

6.

“Look Liz, if you mention pork markets again – I’m launching the missiles” pic.twitter.com/0dPi6jtI9B — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) February 28, 2022

7.

Liz fucking truss with her thatcher cosplay literally ending the world. Opening up new pork markets in hell. https://t.co/etwZGNZqnh — Josie Long (@JosieLong) February 28, 2022

8.

who would have thought that the road from opening up pork markets to starting world war III would have been such a short one? #liztruss — 🇺🇦🇬🇧Geoff#IMeHeYouRejoinEU (@garside_geoff) February 28, 2022

9.

We all knew that giving Liz Pork Markets any job of importance was daft. But we didn't quite expect her to effectively land the whole of the human race in existential peril. pic.twitter.com/uyYucNmZCA — Vic (@vicpolky) February 28, 2022

However, could it be a bit made up by the Kremlin?

Yes, Liz Truss is a fool — but it’s not her fault Russia put itself on nuclear alert.



Putin’s bozos cooked up that stunt all by themselves. — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) February 28, 2022

