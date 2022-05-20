The Disability News Service (DNS) has been called “vexatious” for attempting to use the Freedom of Information Act to obtain key details from more than 90 secret reviews into deaths and other serious incidents involving benefit claimants.

John Pring the editor and founder of Disability News Service asked the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) last month for copies of all the internal process reviews carried out between 1 September 2020 and 28 April 2022.

This DWP response to the DNS said: “The effort required to meet the request will be so grossly oppressive in terms of the strain on time and resources, that the authority cannot reasonably be expected to comply, no matter how legitimate the subject matter or valid the intentions of the requester.”

They added: “A request may be treated as vexatious, if it causes distress or irritation without justification; or if it is aimed at disrupting the work of an authority, including if the amount of time required to review and prepare the information for disclosure would impose a grossly oppressive burden on the organisation.”

In support, Labour MP Debbie Abrahams tweeted: “The Government need to supply this information. Thank you for your tireless work on this John.”

The Government need to supply this information. Thank you for your tireless work on this John https://t.co/hakvvRBeqS — Debbie Abrahams MP (@Debbie_abrahams) May 19, 2022

He replied thanking the MP for her support on the matter.

Thanks, Debbie. Let's hope we can find a way forward. Thanks for all your support. — Disability News Service (@johnpringdns) May 19, 2022

Stephen Timms, the Labour MP who chairs the work and pensions committee, added: “This approach to a reasonable request seems to me highly ill-advised on the department’s part.”

Reactions

There was anger on social media at the government’s response:

Their get out of jail card. Obvious they are hiding the reviews. — Tom Faulkner (@79twf) May 20, 2022

So much for democracy and freedom of speech. Worrying we seem to increasingly charging towards the right! #stopbillofrights — Iggy Patel (@Haloabletec) May 20, 2022

Shocking grotesque and unsurprising imo — Paul Jorgensen (@vikingstadt) May 20, 2022

Lots of carers are labelled “vexatious” for battling on to obtain their loved ones’ rights and support. We have no choice if we are met by a law-flouting stonewall on every side. — Hat Tottins 🇺🇦 (@Allchanges) May 20, 2022

Good on you!! Keep being vexatious! — ⚫ Rachel Melrose (@remelrose1) May 20, 2022

