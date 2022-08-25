Greater Manchester’s Mayor Andy Burnham is set to join Mick Lynch and RMT members at an ‘Enough is Enough’ rally in the city next week.

As confirmed by the campaign’s social media accounts, the Labour Party member and MP for Leigh is due to join the Secretary-General, deputy Eddie Dempsey and thousands of others at a demonstration at Manchester Cathedral on Tuesday.

NEW: Mayor @AndyBurnhamGM will speak at our #EnoughlsEnough rally in Manchester next week.



Join us on Tuesday, August 30, 7pm at Manchester Cathedral, M3 1SX.



Full details: https://t.co/ckw861ewXE pic.twitter.com/12I6hwZPhV — Enough is Enough (@eiecampaign) August 23, 2022

Having already voiced his support for the Enough is Enough rallies and other strike action across the country, Burnham is also expected to deliver an address at the event from 7pm onwards.

It was only on Thursday that Manchester’s mayor tweeted about the “absence of any meaningful government action”. Taking matters into his own hands, he informed his followers that he would be with rail operator Avanti West Coast to discuss its faltering Manchester to London service.

In the absence of any meaningful Government action, I am again meeting @AvantiWestCoast today to request a plan for the restoration of the full Manchester to London timetable.



I will provide an update after the meeting. — Andy Burnham (@AndyBurnhamGM) August 25, 2022

Burnham has been pushing for Manchester and other regions across the nation to take back control of their public transport for years, having rolled out his London-like Bee Network across Greater Manchester back in 2021, which has brought bus, tram and even bike travel under one roof.

He scored another local victory last week when he announced a price cap on bus fares, meaning that adults never have to pay more than £2 for a single journey and those aged 5-16 pay just a quid. He has made no secret of targeting trains next.

As for Lynch, the RMT leader has been drumming up support for the Enough is Enough movement and trade unions at large at a number of rallies across the UK, with his his rousing speeches in London and Glasgow being met with standing ovations.

Mick Lynch makes rapturous speech as Enough is Enough gathers momentumhttps://t.co/c9F1krsbAf — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) August 18, 2022

We dare say Burnham and RMT will be met with a similarly warm reception in Manchester on Tuesday.

Related: Sunak says ‘we shouldn’t have empowered the scientists’ during Covid pandemic