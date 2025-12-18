Andrew Pierce has announced he has left Good Morning Britain.

Having been a regular on the ITV programme for years, the journalist said it was the “end of an era” as he confirmed that Wednesday (Dec 17) was his last on the show.

He often appeared alongside the Mirror’s Kevin Maguire as the pair debated current affairs and news stories.

Pierce had hinted at his exit last week, when host Susanna Reid said he and Maguire had been there “since the beginning,” to which he responded: “Not for much longer, sadly.”

In a video message, Pierce explained the reason for his departure was a “New Year scheduling clash when I move to new studios” with his GB News show.

He said: “It’s been a blast and I’ll miss it, and I think you might miss me too.”

“Bye bye from Good Morning Britain,” he added.

ITV said Pierce’s exit comes as he “can’t do extra spot in extended show from January”.

Pierce wrote on X: “End of an era. Last week on @gmb with @susannareid100 as cant do extra spot in extended show from January. But join me on my @GBNEWS show from 9.30am Monday to Thursday. Onwards, upwards.”