Susanna Reid reacted angrily to a xenophobic outburst from Andrew Pierce on Good Morning Britain.

Immigration levels have become a hot topic of late after numbers surged to record highs at the end of 2023 – despite Tory promises to cut the number of arrivals.

PM Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said migration was putting “unsustainable pressure on communities and councils” and it was clamping down on dependents of students arriving in the UK. “We believe there is more to do,” he added.

But chronic job shortages in key sectors such as health and care are likely to become more severe after the government tightened entry requirements.

The foreign secretary, David Cameron, has also warned that limiting the number of international students could wreak havoc on the UK’s higher education sector and damage Britain’s reputation overseas.

Discussing the matter on Good Morning Britain, Pierce and Reid clashed over whether the UK is “full up” or if, in fact, overseas labour is playing a pivotal role in caring for the country’s sick and elderly.

Watch the clip in full below:

Morning dose of Daily Mail racism: "We don't want all these people coming over here, we're full up"



Susanna Reid: "We don't want all these people coming here caring for our parents and elderly relatives and poorly children" #GMB pic.twitter.com/zPT71bE2Wq — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) May 21, 2024

Related: Jacob Rees-Mogg sparks diplomatic war of words over Gibraltar comments