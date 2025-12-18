Donald Trump has continued to show his classless colours by attacking some of his Democratic presidential predecessors with plaques under their White House portraits.

We know that Trump is classless. We’ve known it for years. He arguably reached a new low this week with his nasty comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s shocking death.

But even now, he finds new ways to demonstrate just how classless he is.

On Wednesday, the White House added plaques to the portraits along what they call the “Presidential Walk of Fame.”

Whilst a plaque under a portrait may feel like pretty standard fare, these are anything but, because they reflect the own views of Donald Trump. They also read like they have been written by the orange buffoon himself, which, let’s be honest, they probably have.

So, the plaque under Joe Biden’s portrait labels him the “worst president in American history.”

It states: “Sleepy Joe was, by far, the worst President in American History.

“Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States.”

Meanwhile, Barack Obama’s entry describes him as “one of the most divisive political figures.”

It continues: “As President, he passed the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act, resulting in his party losing control of both Houses of Congress, and the Election of the largest House Republican majority since 1946.”

Bill Clinton’s plaque plays down his accomplishments, putting them down to “Republicans in Congress” instead. It also references his wife Hilary’s defeat to Trump in the 2016 election.

Even fellow Republican George H.W. Bush doesn’t get a glowing Trump plaque, which says the Iraq and Afghanistan wars “should not have happened” and points out that the global financial crisis took place shortly before the end of his term.

Someone who escapes the Trump drive-bys though is Ronald Reagan, who Trump says he is a “fan” of.

His plaque reads: “Known as ‘The Great Communicator,’ he was re-elected in a landslide in 1984, and left office with high approval… He was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump’s Historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!”

The only Democrat who comes away with anything like a favourable Trump review is John F. Kennedy.

The Presidential Walk of Fame made headlines earlier this year when Trump replaced Biden’s portrait with an image of an autopen.