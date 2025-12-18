Teachers are going to be trained to spot the early signs of misogyny and misogynistic behaviour from boys in school classrooms.

The plans were announced as part of the government’s strategy to halve violence against women and girls within the next decade.

On Thursday, Labour will unveil their plans to prevent the radicalisation of young men and fight the threat posed by online influencers such as Andrew Tate.

Under the £20m plans, pupils will be taught about issues such as consent, the dangers of sharing intimate images, how to identify positive role models, and to challenge unhealthy myths about women and relationships.

A helpline will also be launched for teenagers to get support for concerns about abuse in their own relationships, the BBC reports.

The hope is that tackling the early roots of misogyny will prevent young men becoming violent abusers when they’re older.

Polling has found that one in six boys aged 13-15 have a positive view of self-proclaimed misogynist Andrew Tate.

In a post on social media, the prime minister wrote: “I want my daughter to grow up in a Britain where she feels safe in school, online, and in relationships.

“Every young girl deserves that, and every young boy should be protected from harmful misogynistic influences.

“My government is making that happen, by backing teachers, calling out misogyny and intervening early.

“We can stop harm before it starts and save a generation of young men from the influence of online misogynists.”