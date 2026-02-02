Reform’s Andrea Jenkyns threatened to walk out of the Jeremy Vine show after she was challenged over her party’s ‘silence’ on Donald Trump and the Epstein files.

Jenkyns appeared alongside political commentator Marina Purkiss on Monday’s edition of the Channel 5 show.

The pair were discussing the release of millions of files related to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein when Vine mentioned allegations against US president Trump.

Vine said the allegations against Trump are “horrific and we can’t even say it on the air,” to which Jenkyns replied: “If there’s truth in it.”

This prompted Purkiss to challenge the Greater Lincolnshire mayor over why her party being “very vocal when it comes to protecting women and girls” but seemed reluctant to speak out against allegation towards Trump.

“It is remarkable how quiet you all are,” she continued.

Bringing up Reform and Farage’s clear admiration for Trump, Purkiss asked Jenkyns if she still supports the president following the allegations revealed in the files.

What followed was a tense exchange between the two, with Jenkyns growing increasingly angry with the line of questioning.

Jenkyns said she “believed in due process” and that anyone found to have been involved in crimes connected to Epstein should be “outed.”

Purkiss accused Jenkyns and Reform of only talking about the safety of women and girls when it “is through the lens of immigration.”

“But here, when you’re faced with a guy who is on your side, not a peep,” she added.

An infuriated Jenkyns asked Vine if if was even “worth me sitting here,” before she stood up and threatened to walk off the show “if I do not get a chance to speak.”

