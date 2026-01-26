Laila Cunningham, Reform UK’s candidate for the next London mayoral election, has shared a nonsensical social media post clearly mimicking Donald Trump.

Last week, the White House posted a bizarre image on social media of Trump walking hand-in-flipper with a penguin in Greenland.

The AI-generated image was roundly mocked after everyone pointed out that penguins don’t live in Greenland, but that hasn’t stopped Reform deciding to take another leaf out of the Trump book.

READ NEXT: Reform claim ‘injustice’ as councillor defects from party to join Tories

On Sunday, Cunningham shared an arguably even more insane image of her walking with a penguin towards Tower Bridge in a icy, mountainous landscape.

The image was shared by with the caption: “Choose a new path for London. Before it’s too late.”

Choose a new path for London.

Before it’s too late. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/i5z0dWO9jx — Laila Cunningham (@policylaila) January 25, 2026

Only Reform and Cunningham can possibly now the relevance of penguins, mountains or snow to the London mayoral election.

But what isn’t difficult to work out is how clear Reform’s admiration for Trump and his administration is, despite the global condemnation of Trump for his Greenland threats, dismissal of Nato troops in Afghanistan and the horrific events in Minneapolis of recent days.

Journalist Kevin Schofield said the post was “bonkers.”

This is bonkers https://t.co/Hf8xhp5P5J — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) January 25, 2026

Barrister Jessica Simor accused Cunningham of “advocating bringing ICE to London.”

Reform candidate for Mayor of London is advocating bringing ICE to London. No thanks – we prefer low crime rates, peaceful diversity, energy, joy, culture and trees. @MayorofLondon https://t.co/XDhE518YQn — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) January 25, 2026

Others labelled it “deeply unpatriotic” and “America-brained.”

Deeply unpatriotic to post something like this, emulating a man who has insulted (and still not apologised) our brave armed forces.



Also why is London frozen over? Has there been a nuclear bomb? Are you leading us to nuclear winter?



Wierd, America-brained. This isn’t British ⬇️ https://t.co/iXkbtdQmBr — Luke Robert Black 🌳 (@lukerobertblack) January 25, 2026

Meanwhile, others mocked Reform for once again appearing to dance to the Trump administration’s tune.

Reform really aren’t beating the Trump puppet allegations https://t.co/yIHiV3NGDt — Tharries (@TharriesYT) January 25, 2026