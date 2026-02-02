Former Labour minister and now independent MP, Dan Norris, has been rearrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, voyeurism, and upskirting, according to reports.

Norris, who beat Jacob Rees-Mogg at the last election, was suspended by the Labour party last year after his original arrest.

The Guardian reports that a man was initially arrested in April 2025 on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl, rape, child abduction and misconduct in public office.

He has since been further arrested on suspicion of rape against a second woman, sexual assault against a third woman, and voyeurism and upskirting against a number of women.

An Avon and Somerset police spokesperson said: “We are no longer actively investigating any sexual offences against children, but the original rape and misconduct in a public office investigation is continuing.

“All offences are alleged to have occurred between the 2000s and 2020s.

“Investigations into sexual offences are sensitive and complex and as a result it can take a significant amount of time for inquiries to be completed. We are keeping victims updated on any developments and we will continue to give access to any support they may need.”

The man, who police haven’t named, is on conditional bail.

The BBC report that all the offences are alleged to have occurred between the 2000s and 2020s.

