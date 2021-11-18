The Queen is resting at Windsor Castle where she is expected to carry out light duties this week after missing the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

The 95-year-old monarch, who is said to have suffered a sprained back, has no official engagements on Monday, but is due to carry out virtual audiences in a few days’ time.

No major public engagements are planned for the head of state before the end of the year, but November and December are often quieter months for her royal calendar and her diary had already been set as such.

Speculation

Royal commentators announced that the monarch is unlikely to be out and about in the coming months and that the Remembrance Sunday setback marked a new phase in her reign, where she is seen more on video and less in the flesh.

So speculation that the Queen is in poor health is rife.

The story has been picked up across the world and also by MSN UK, which opted to point out that the Queen has ‘entered a new phase.

Reactions

It was these words that got people talking on Twitter:

1.

Just let the woman shed her tail in private. pic.twitter.com/XGIvU9623e — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) November 17, 2021

2.

it’s too late but i should have used this phrasing when i had top surgery and had to take three weeks off work https://t.co/3aSnonYoiz — jes skolnik (@modernistwitch) November 17, 2021

3.

getting a BBL https://t.co/RZKu4shMMV — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) November 17, 2021

4.

Hope it’s a goth phase https://t.co/DgOzDsXffO — Michael Fry (@BigDirtyFry) November 17, 2021

5.

[through a megaphone as i drive around the neighborhood] THE QUEEN HAS ENTERED A NEW PHASE. PLEASE STAY INSIDE https://t.co/8slrDmr7Fx — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) November 17, 2021

6.

[office]



BOSS: it's been almost six months, where have you been



ME: uh, I was entering a new phase https://t.co/v25ksKlIGm — born miserable (@bornmiserable) November 17, 2021

7.

Again, I am no comms expert but I am cackling at the idea that "The Queen has entered a new phase" was the least creepy thing they came up with. — Witchita Hypeman (@thatbikedad) November 17, 2021

8.

Why are they talking about her like she’s a fucking Pokémon pic.twitter.com/JYZMVu5w6q — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 17, 2021

9.

Is… is the Queen a caterpillar? pic.twitter.com/F4ayV6Jgkp — Viennese Strudel (@VienneseStrudel) November 17, 2021

10.

11.

I know a lot of you think she's dead, but I reckon she cut herself a bad fringe and is waiting for it to grow out. https://t.co/s4ZrVCMZt3 — Another Angry Woman (@stavvers) November 17, 2021

12.

Experts also advised people not to approach the Queen during those early weeks in February, as she will be emaciated after months of hibernation and aggressive as she hunts for food. pic.twitter.com/2bAWBBjU2l — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) November 17, 2021

13.

is the Queen… a bear? pic.twitter.com/LcW0TkNjE6 — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) November 17, 2021

