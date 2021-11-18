The Queen is resting at Windsor Castle where she is expected to carry out light duties this week after missing the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.
The 95-year-old monarch, who is said to have suffered a sprained back, has no official engagements on Monday, but is due to carry out virtual audiences in a few days’ time.
No major public engagements are planned for the head of state before the end of the year, but November and December are often quieter months for her royal calendar and her diary had already been set as such.
Speculation
Royal commentators announced that the monarch is unlikely to be out and about in the coming months and that the Remembrance Sunday setback marked a new phase in her reign, where she is seen more on video and less in the flesh.
So speculation that the Queen is in poor health is rife.
The story has been picked up across the world and also by MSN UK, which opted to point out that the Queen has ‘entered a new phase.
Reactions
It was these words that got people talking on Twitter:
