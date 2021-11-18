Nadine Dorries was rebuked in parliament today after she was caught out trying to influence the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

The culture secretary tweeted Kuenssberg last night after she reported that the PM “looked weak and sounded weak” after back-to-back parliamentary sessions.

Boris Johnson was in the House of Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions early afternoon before addressing the Liaison Committee and his own MPs at the 1922 committee.

Kuenssberg said one MP text her to say his “authority is evaporating” following the marathon day in parliament, a tweet that Dorries was quick to hit out at.

Bullying the BNC and @bbclaurak for fair reporting?



Culture Secretary @NadineDorries deleted this Tweet but must be held accountable for it. pic.twitter.com/AsOHiHg2Fc — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) November 17, 2021

Commenting on the response, Jo Stevens, the shadow culture secretary, expressed surprise that Dorries had the time to “police the BBC.”

She asked: “Would she agree with me that it would be highly appropriate for a government minister overseeing license fee negotiations to seek to influence editorial decisions and using the threat of reducing license fee funding whilst doing so?”

Watch the clip in full:

Jo Stevens – The Secretary of State actually has the time to police the BBC's political editor's(Laura Kuenssberg) tweets & publicly rebuke her…



Nadine Dorries – That tweet was completely misinterpreted.. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vg7QVn0GPd — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 18, 2021

