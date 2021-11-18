Boris Johnson is facing warnings from his own MPs that he urgently needs to rebuild public trust after admitting he “crashed the car into a ditch” in the row over standards at Westminster.

However, Dominic Raab told the BBC that we can have total faith in the PM as he successfully dealt with Brexit.

Raab insisted ministers are committed to “fixing the problem” amid continuing frustration and anger among Tory MPs at the damage that has been inflicted over the past weeks.

At a private meeting of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee on Wednesday, Mr Johnson took responsibility for the Government’s botched attempt to get Owen Paterson off the hook after he was found to have broken the rules on paid lobbying.

“On a clear day I crashed the car into a ditch. I will get the car out of the ditch,” he reportedly told the gathering.

Sleaze

Mr Raab acknowledged the Government has a job of work to do to restore morale within the Conservative ranks after seeing the party engulfed by allegations of Tory “sleaze”.

Asked on Sky News about discontent within the party, he said there is always “one or other disgruntled individual” who is prepared to complain anonymously in the media.

Pressed on whether that means there is no general unrest, Mr Raab added: “Not sure I’d put it in that idyllic way. There’s always debate amongst MPs, but the most important thing is we’re fixing the problem.”

Naga Munchetty – Boris Johnson told Tory MPs that he crashed the car when it came to handling the Owen Paterson case… do you have faith in the PM's judgement?



Dominic Raab – Total faith… he successfully dealt with brexit.. 🤔#BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/8bDkgzIs24 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 18, 2021

Mr Johnson’s appearance before the 1922 Committee was the culmination of weeks of pressure following the fiasco over the attempt to save Mr Paterson from suspension.

The former Cabinet minister had been found to have breached lobbying rules by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards but a Government-backed amendment attempted to save him from suspension and overhaul the whole standards process.

The Government U-turned on the idea after a backlash and Mr Paterson resigned as an MP, but the saga kicked off a deep dive into standards in public life, with a focus on second jobs.

Appearing before the Commons Liaison Committee on Wednesday, Mr Johnson admitted the initial effort to shield Mr Paterson had been an error.

“The intention genuinely was not to exonerate anybody, the intention was to see whether there was some way in which, on a cross-party basis, we could improve the system,” he said.

“In retrospect it was obviously, obviously mistaken to think we could conflate the two things and do I regret that decision? Yes I certainly do.”

Reactions

Raab’s comments have got a few people chatting on social media. Was he asleep at the wheel?

Here’s what people had to say:

1.

Johnson may have crashed the car but, knowing he was a shit driver, loads of Tory MPs happily got in the back seat. — Buck Frexit! 🇪🇺💙🌍 #FBPE #FBPA ElectoralReform (@Beany_1) November 18, 2021

2.

There appears to be a glitch in the sound – what he actually said:

"He successfully duped a malleable electorate…" — Grey Cells #FBPE (@greycells) November 18, 2021

3.

A 40 watt bulb is brighter than Raab. — Gary Shiells (@GaryShiells) November 18, 2021

4.

Fuck me sideways – *question on public standards*

"Errrr….Brexit! Vaccines! Northern Powerhouse…oh, we fucked that one as well…" — Nichomach #FBPE #filthyrejoiner #Article49Now (@nichomach) November 18, 2021

5.

“He successfully dealt with Brexit”… Yet they’re still getting het up about the Northern Ireland Protocol which they negotiated and signed off on…



Which is it @DominicRaab ?? You either “Got Brexit Done” or the NI Protocol is an unacceptable mess. You can’t have it both ways.. — Fiftysomething Gardener 💙 (@cotswold31415) November 18, 2021

6.

Brexit will never end, never. — 'Oor' Axel Foley 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Roadwarrior29) November 18, 2021

7.

Any Raab interview tends to be a car crash in itself…🙄🙄🙄 — Nugget48 😷🇳🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿💔🇪🇺💔🇬🇧😷 (@Nugget48) November 18, 2021

8.

He "successfully" dealt with Brexit by signing an agreement he never intended keeping.

There @DominicRaab Fixed it for you.

Sound bites are no defence for your sh1tshow. https://t.co/lOhugv2YIh — jonbuk2 ✈ 💙 (@jonbuk2) November 18, 2021

9.

This word "successful"



I do not think it means what he thinks it means.. https://t.co/1k5MDkQ2wI — John West 🕯💙 (@JohnWest_JAWS) November 18, 2021

10.

11.

"He may be totally inept and by his own admission totally bungled this matter but at least he committed cultural and economic assisted suicide of our country. He should get credit for that." https://t.co/7q9KwhtHeI — CunningSmile (@CunningSmi1e) November 18, 2021

12.

Raab's interview broken down in to two pictures. https://t.co/p8YZBbyhad pic.twitter.com/nVYNZKoNvu — Bobby Moz (@Mozzaretti) November 18, 2021

Related: Jeremy Corbyn to take legal action over fake photo posted by Tory councillor