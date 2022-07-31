Boris and Carrie Johnson celebrated their wedding at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor with guests including staunch loyalists Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries.

The outgoing Prime Minister and his wife hosted family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials in a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to scale back festivities last year.

The thrice-wed groom’s 81-year-old father Stanley Johnson and sister Rachel Johnson were there to mark his latest marriage, while Australian actor Holly Valance was also seen pulling into the estate.

Political allies who were also pictured arriving included Conservative Lord Zac Goldsmith and Tory MP John Whittingdale, as well as Cabinet colleagues Mr Rees-Mogg and Ms Dorries.

The event was being held in a huge white marquee on the expansive landscaped grounds of Daylesford House in Gloucestershire.

The Grade I-listed mansion is owned by Lord Bamford, chairman of construction equipment manufacturer JCB, who has donated millions to the Conservatives.

Steve Bray on the guestlist?

No of course he wasn’t but he took a trip down to the site and did what he does best.

He also claims that a fellow protestor was arrested, more of that further down.

1.

On the bridal way Lord Branford’s estate…Johnson’s Party! pic.twitter.com/4unlg0H3Pe — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 30, 2022

2.

This was my welcome when I arrived… not even got out of car! He’s not a bad officer, he’s just following orders! Sylvia would have had much the same but she had the bad cop! pic.twitter.com/UsfXGbFtdL — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 30, 2022

3.

Been warned not even to get amplifiers out of car. pic.twitter.com/8QRvG7FmNO — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 30, 2022

4.

Warnings about bees… not normally here apparently but this weekend they are. That’s the party tent in background. I’m on a Bridal path public right of way escorted by a bouncer and 2 police officers. pic.twitter.com/DB77c9kLp2 — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 30, 2022

Arrest

Bray also claimed a fellow protestor was arrested:

Dr Sylvia Zamperini arrested today… she has never been arrested in her life for anything. She came to the UK from Italy. She fell in love with the UK so much that she gave up her Italian passport. https://t.co/MGSlLgHYh7 — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 30, 2022

He tweeted the following unsubstantiated, at this time, claims about Sylvia.

1.

1/ Finally in an area with Signal. I travelled from London and Sylvia from Birmingham to the Cotswolds for Johnson’s party. I haven’t seen Sylvia but we were on phone just before she was arrested. She was upset and being searched. Sat nav took us to different gates. — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 30, 2022

2.

2/ Arrest was a deliberate & 100% targeted to disrupt the protest. The police are refusing to give me any info despite multiple requests. Only she is being held in Abbingdon.The police won’t arrest me so they arrest Sylvia on a charge of who knows what, that won’t go anywhere. — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 30, 2022

He later updated twitter on her status.

1/Update: Sylvia was still in custody at 00:30. I told the Abingdon custody suite I was on my way. They replied they could not tell me when she is being released. I am at station I called the custody suite again ‘we have no one of that name in custody’ Police CF3265 being obtuse. — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 31, 2022

Sylvia is being released no charges but police are collecting her car and taking it to her. I think that means her bail will state she can’t come here. — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) July 30, 2022

