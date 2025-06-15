This isn’t the first time Elon Musk has been fact-checked by the Grok AI feature on his own social media platform – but it’s always a hoot when it happens. This weekend, the richest man in the world went looking for a bandwagon to jump on, but instead had to face a few facts.

Elon Musk gets political – and then upstaged by Grok

Following the assassination of a Democratic state representative this weekend, some commentators have tried to blame far-left organisations. However, the facts are still being established during an active manhunt. However, this didn’t stop Elon from chiming in.

He quote-tweeted a post from another large account, amplifying it to his 220 million followers. Listing several incidents allegedly carried out by those with left-leaning ideologies, Mr. Musk gave us his less-than-incisive commentary…

The far left is murderously violent https://t.co/P9rVtCtdBv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2025

‘Political violence spans all sides’ – Grok

One Twitter/X user, looking to support Elon Musk and his political opinions, asked Grok why ‘the left is so murderously violent’, adding that they don’t uphold the values of tolerance. However, instead of getting the sycophantic response he was after, the AI went rogue.

Grok debunked the claim instantly, citing that there is ‘no evidence’ to support it. It also mentioned several right-wing attacks to explain than ‘societal issues, not ideology’ often drive violence. With a new update due for the AI feature soon, Elon Musk will probably want this level-headedness altering.

“The claim that ‘the left’ is murderously violent isn’t backed by evidence. The cited incidents, like the UnitedHealthcare CEO killing or Minnesota lawmakers’ murders, show no clear ties to left-wing groups; motives were often individual or unclear.”

Political violence spans all sides—right-wing attacks, like January 6, and left-wing protests, like 2020 riots, both occur but aren’t exclusive to one group. Studies suggest societal issues, not ideology, drive violence. No side is inherently violent; generalizations oversimplify a complex issue.” | Grok