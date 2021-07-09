Your daily weather forecast for the UK and London.

UK Overview for Friday 9 July 2021

Good deal of cloud in the west with some showers. Sunnier and warmer further east, but with scattered heavy showers developing once again.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Persistent rain across the south early Saturday, followed by widespread showers, heavy and thundery in places, developing almost anywhere through the rest of the period. Temperatures near normal.

London Weather forecast for today:

Mostly dry, bright morning with sunny spells. Some early patchy mist possible. Isolated afternoon showers developing, mainly in the east, but elsewhere mainly dry. Maximum temperature 23 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: High.

UK Weather Warnings: Thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation: 10%

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Staying unsettled, with further sunny spells and showers throughout. These are likely to be heavy or thundery at times, particularly Saturday and Monday. Temperatures mostly near normal.

