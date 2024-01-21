Both Yellow and Amber weather warnings are in place for the UK on Sunday, as Storm Isha sweeps in. The disruptive conditions are set to cause havoc across the country – with some parts forecast to endure winds of up to 90mph.

UK weather warnings for Sunday 21 January – who is affected?

The Met Office updated their guidance earlier this afternoon. Detailing the threat carried by the impending gales, the weather experts have warned that factors such as travel disruption, damage to property, and even ‘a danger to life’ are all in play:

“Storm Isha will bring a spell of very strong winds during Sunday evening and into Monday. Disruption to travel and utilities is likely. Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.”

“Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties. Damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, is also possible.” | Met Office

Weather warnings latest: Where are Amber warnings in place?

Amber warnings for wind are fixed in place until 6:00 on Monday morning. Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, and most of England are affected by this directive. London, East Anglia, and Essex face a slightly-less worrisome Yellow warning.

However, winds are expected to hit 70mph inland, up to 80mph in coastal regions, and in certain parts of Scotland, gusts could reach up to 90mph. The impact is also predicted to lead to power cuts and ‘a loss of phone coverage’ in some areas.

Rain forecast for Sunday 21 January

Meanwhile, the threat of heavy rain looms large once more. Yellow warnings for downpours are in place for northern Scotland, western Wales, and the north-west of England. The Met Office have Tweeted an updated map for these advisories: