Carol Vorderman struggled to contain herself as she listened to a Liz Truss interview on LBC in which she claimed the ‘left’ are trying to ‘smear’ her.

The former prime minister – who lasted just 49 days in the top seat – has been doing the media rounds to peddle her new book, Ten Years to Save the West.

The book is touted as warning against authoritarianism and the threat from “fashionable ideas propagated by the global left”.

But it has been widely ridiculed on social media after the first extracts were released.

Speaking to Iain Dale on LBC, the ex-premiere said that she believed Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey should resign over his reaction to her government’s catastrophic 2022 mini-budget.

Asked if she believed she was ‘stitched up’, Ms Truss said the reaction to her mini-budget represented “groupthink rather than a conspiracy”.

“They believe in the current economic model Britain has, they believe in the economic consensus. They essentially believe, in my view, in managing decline,” she said.

Truss also claimed the left are trying to ‘smear’ her in comments which sent Carol Vorderman into fits of giggles.

Watch her priceless reaction below:

.@carolvorders can't contain her laughter as she listens back to Liz Truss claiming the 'left' are trying to 'smear' her. pic.twitter.com/UAAXzgUvpc — LBC (@LBC) April 21, 2024

