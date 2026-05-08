The global market has long ceased to be a space of opportunity in the traditional sense. Today, it is an environment of intense competition, where professionals who succeed are those who can clearly articulate their value and maintain a strong expert position. A career is increasingly defined not by a job title but by how a specialist thinks, which tasks they choose, and what standards they set for future generations.

Iuliia Dolmatova is a specialist in strategic communications and business development within the international consulting environment. She works with analytics, positioning, and the preparation of strategic solutions for nonprofit and institutional clients across the U.S., Canadian, and Asia-Pacific markets. Her professional focus lies at the intersection of communications, business thinking, and international projects, where precision, системatic thinking, and the ability to operate in complex contexts are essential.

Iuliia, how does self-perception as a specialist change when operating in an international environment?

— First of all, the scale of evaluation changes. Familiar benchmarks stop working, and you have to rediscover and redefine your real value. In a local environment, much is predefined: the context, expectations, and rules of interaction are clear. In international settings, this is absent, and professional identity becomes the result of your own decisions. This process is quite demanding because it removes external support, leaving only what can be truly proven in practice.

What internal challenges do specialists most often face in this transformation?

— The main challenge is adapting to a new system of expectations. The pace, level of competition, and quality standards all change. You have to make decisions faster and take greater responsibility for results. In addition, there is a need to rebuild confidence without relying on past experience as the main argument. This requires inner stability and the ability to operate under constant evaluation.

How is a professional position formed in such conditions?

— Through consistency of actions. A position is not expressed in words, but in the projects you are engaged in, your unique working style, and the decisions you make in complex situations. Over time, this becomes visible in behavior: how a person communicates, approaches arguments, and maintains structure. It is this coherence that forms a favorable professional image.

You work in a consulting environment. How important is personal expertise compared to the company’s brand?

— These elements reinforce each other. The company defines the level of projects and provides access to opportunities, but the quality of work is largely determined by the individual contributor. In the long term, what matters is the ability to maintain standards regardless of context. This builds trust and makes expertise sustainable.

Your work involves preparing proposals and presentations. What is their real value for business?

— They are a decision-making tool. Through these materials, it becomes clear how deeply you understand the problem and whether you can propose a workable solution. It is not about form itself, but about the clarity of thinking behind it. A well-structured proposal reduces uncertainty and simplifies decision-making for the client.

Are there differences in how expertise is perceived across countries?

— Yes, and they are quite significant. In some cultures, the focus is on formal achievements, while in others it is on the practical applicability of experience. Communication styles also differ: some value depth and detail, others speed and flexibility. That is why it is important to understand the context and adapt your presentation while maintaining your own professional logic.

How do you make decisions in situations where there is no obvious answer?

— I start by clearly defining the task. Then I break down possible scenarios and assess their consequences. It is important to understand which risks are acceptable and which are not. The decision is made based on sufficient information, without striving for absolute certainty. This approach allows you to move forward and adjust along the way if needed.

Your work involves a lot of analytics. How do you maintain focus when working with large amounts of information?

— It is important to understand which data actually influences the decision. Not all information is equally relevant, and excessive analysis can slow the process down. I try to relate data directly to the specific question: if it does not help make a decision, its role is secondary. Focusing on key indicators helps maintain clarity and avoid overload.

Iuliia, you served as a judge for the international Global 1000 Awards. What does this experience give you professionally?

— It is an opportunity to view quality from a different perspective. Judging requires a clear understanding of criteria and the ability to evaluate projects across different contexts. You begin to see more clearly which solutions have real depth and scalability. It is a valuable experience for calibrating your own professional standards.

What mistake do specialists most often make in communication?

— They move to solutions without sufficient understanding of the problem. As a result, the approaches may be formally correct but superficial. Quality work starts with analyzing the context and properly framing the question. Without this, even strong ideas lose effectiveness.

What distinguishes a strong strategist from a good executor?

— The level of responsibility for defining the task. An executor focuses on implementation, while a strategist defines direction and framework. This requires the ability to work with uncertainty and make decisions with limited information. This is what creates the difference in levels of thinking.

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