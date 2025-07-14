



When it comes to corporate catering in 2025, companies are thinking beyond bland buffets and soggy sandwiches. Whether you’re planning a team lunch, client event or company celebration, the best catering ideas combine convenience, creativity and a little bit of fun.

Here are some top corporate catering ideas to keep your staff and guests well-fed and impressed.

Individually Wrapped Lunches – Safe, Convenient & Delicious

Recommended: South Catering

Hygiene-conscious catering is still a priority for many businesses in 2025 – and that’s where South Catering shines. Based in Manchester, they specialise in individually wrapped lunches that are perfect for meetings, team days or training sessions. Each meal is freshly made, clearly labelled, and tailored to suit different dietary requirements – without compromising on taste or presentation.

They also supply incredible sharing platters and traditional sandwiches, if you prefer. However, it’s their hassle-free ordering service, eco-conscious packaging, and reliable delivery that make South Catering a trusted partner for busy offices looking for quality with zero faff. The company is based mainly around the North West, with a delivery radius that goes beyond Greater Manchester.

Wood-Fired Pizza – A Crowd-Pleaser for Any Occasion

If you’re looking to create a laid-back, sociable atmosphere, wood-fired pizza catering is a brilliant choice. Mobile pizza ovens can turn up to your office or event space, cooking fresh, thin-crust pizzas on the spot. It’s interactive, smells incredible, and suits almost every taste – from classic Margherita to vegan or meat toppings.

Great for summer socials, milestone celebrations or a Friday treat with a twist.

Sushi Platters – Light, Stylish, and Surprisingly Filling

For a lighter, healthier alternative to traditional buffet fare, sushi catering offers sophistication and variety. A mix of maki rolls, nigiri, sashimi and plant-based options means there’s something for everyone. Sushi works especially well for client-facing events or team gatherings where finger food and conversation go hand in hand.

Look for sushi caterers that also provide chopsticks, soy sauce, and wasabi in eco-friendly packaging for a polished finish. Always ensure you are getting as fresh as possible, because nobody is a fan of sushi that is past its best!

BBQ Catering – Big Flavours for Big Events

Barbecue catering is a top choice for outdoor events, summer parties or company fun days. Think flame-grilled burgers, skewers, grilled halloumi and colourful sides. It’s hearty, satisfying, and naturally encourages mingling. Plus the smoky aroma is impossible to resist.

Most BBQ caterers offer vegetarian and vegan-friendly versions, making it an inclusive option too. Be sure to double check who you are catering for because sizzling meat, whilst loved by many, can be a living hell for some people.

Asian or Indian Street Food – Packed with Flavour & Colour

Looking to spice things up? Asian and Indian street food-style catering is on the rise in 2025, with bold flavours, vibrant colours and customisable options. Whether it’s bao buns, butter chicken, paneer wraps or Thai noodles, this type of catering brings energy and excitement to any corporate event.

Look for vendors offering live cooking stations or street food trucks for added theatre and engagement.

Skip the Mains – Go Straight to Dessert!

Sometimes, it’s all about the sweet stuff. Dessert-only catering is on the rise, and is also a brilliant way to reward your team or finish an event on a high.

From cupcake walls and brownie stacks to loaded doughnuts, cheeseboards, or even churro carts, going all-in on dessert can be a fun and unexpected treat. Pair it with coffee catering or cocktails for a themed afternoon break or after-work celebration.

The great thing about desserts and coffee is that it can really boost work productivity… for a while at least.

Choosing a Corporate Catering Company

Corporate catering in 2025 is all about quality, flexibility and memorable experiences. Whether you’re after the convenience of individually packaged lunches from trusted providers like South Catering, or something a little more out of the ordinary like wood-fired pizza or sushi, there’s never been a better time to get creative with your workplace food.



