Drawing on his work with leading enterprises at both Uplane and his prior role at McKinsey, he shares first hand insights into how enterprise organisations are adopting AI in marketing and where many are still falling short.

The London Economic: AI marketing has become a constant topic in boardrooms. From your perspective, where do most enterprises actually stand today in marketing?

Patrick Pfeiffer: Most large organisations have moved beyond the question of whether AI matters. The real question now is how much value they are actually capturing from it. What we see in practice is a lot of activity, pilots, and tools being introduced across teams, but relatively limited impact on core business outcomes. The gap is not due to lack of ambition or investment, but rather how AI is being integrated. In many cases, it is layered onto existing structures instead of changing how marketing operates at its core.

The London Economic: So the issue is not the technology itself, but how it is applied?

Patrick Pfeiffer: Exactly. AI is often treated as a pure productivity tool, something that makes existing processes faster. That has value, but it is only a small part of the opportunity. The real shift happens when companies transform their entire marketing process from running individual campaigns to operating marketing as a continuous, self-optimising system. That requires connecting data, content, experimentation, and decision-making into one overarching loop that bridges any pre-existing organisational silos, rather than managing them separately.

The London Economic: In this context, we’ve heard you speak about a “marketing performance flywheel.” What does that mean in practice?

Patrick Pfeiffer: It is essentially how marketing in principle has always worked. You start with understanding your customers and the market, translate that into tailored content, test what resonates, and feed those learnings back into the next iteration. Historically, that cycle has been slow and constrained by manual work. With AI, for the first time, you can run this loop at scale and in near real time.

The London Economic: One of the more interesting claims around AI is that it can drive both growth and efficiency. That sounds almost too good to be true.

Patrick Pfeiffer: It does challenge how marketing has traditionally been managed. In the past, growth usually meant increasing spend or resources, while efficiency meant cutting back. AI changes that dynamic because it increases precision and reduces manual effort at the same time. You can produce and test more variations, allocate budget more effectively, and reduce production costs. When it is done right, those effects reinforce each other rather than compete.

The London Economic: Where do you see companies struggling most when trying to get there?

Patrick Pfeiffer: Many underestimate how much of this is not just about tools, but also operating model. It is not enough to introduce new technology if teams remain siloed, incentives are misaligned, or data is not accessible across functions. Another common challenge is overestimating maturity. A successful pilot or a strong campaign can create the impression that the organisation is further along than it actually is. In reality, most companies are still in early stages where AI supports individual tasks rather than driving the system.

The London Economic: How would you describe this process of enterprises becoming more mature in AI marketing?

Patrick Pfeiffer: There is a clear progression we’re seeing across enterprise organisations at the moment. It starts with AI assisting individual tasks, then moves into automating specific workflows with manual reviews and approvals by the marekting team. From there, more advanced organisations connect these capabilities into integrated systems where AI actively guides decisions and manual intervention is reduced to setting guardrails and troubleshooting. The final stage is where marketing becomes largely autonomous, continuously learning and optimising without manual input. Very few companies are there today, but that is where the full value sits.

The London Economic: Finally, what should senior marketing leaders focus on now?

Patrick Pfeiffer: The key is to think beyond use cases and focus on structure. That means defining how marketing should operate in an AI-driven environment, investing in the right tools and data foundation, and aligning teams around business outcomes rather than channel metrics.

If you are a successful business person or entrepreneur and would like to feature in our People in Business series, please contact [email protected]