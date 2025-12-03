In a world of rapid change, a new generation of entrepreneurs is becoming the architects of the future. One of them is Maksim Zheludkov, a specialist who, at a young age, managed to make a name for himself in the field of e-commerce and brand development in the cosmetics industry. His path is an example of how a combination of analytical thinking, persistence, and intuition helps to find opportunities where others see limitations. Maksim represents a new generation of entrepreneurs for whom flexibility and a drive for innovation become the foundation of leadership at the forefront of the industry.

— Maksim, let’s start with the essential. What does entrepreneurship mean to you?

— For me, entrepreneurship is not just building a business for the sake of profit. It is a way to shape new meanings, influence the industry, and create value for society. I see it as a space where the energy of ideas meets practical implementation. Where others see barriers, I try to find windows of opportunity. This is the power of an entrepreneur.

— You often say that the cosmetics industry is one of the most competitive fields. How did you manage to find your place in the market?

— It all started with understanding that in this field the buyer chooses not only the product but also emotional involvement. I focused on deeply studying the consumer. For several years, I built the assortment, adjusting it to the real demands of the audience, and eventually created a product line where almost every item turned out to be in demand and quick to sell. In addition, we repeatedly managed to get ahead of trends, and thanks to this we captured around 30% of the top positions on the key Russian marketplace Wildberries in the category “makeup fixers.” Using analytics, e-commerce trends, and modern marketing tools allowed us to build a business that not only competes but sets industry standards.

— E-commerce is one of your major focuses. How has this field changed in recent years?

— If earlier e-commerce was seen as a convenient sales channel, today it is a full-fledged ecosystem. Speed, accuracy of logistics, personalization, and technological strength matter here. I see how companies that have not adapted to these standards are losing their positions. We, meanwhile, made a bet on flexibility and proactive transformation amid rapidly changing laws and marketplace rules. This allowed us not only to stay afloat but to reach the top of our segment.

— Leadership qualities play an important role in management. What is your personal leadership philosophy?

— For me, leadership is the ability to take responsibility and set direction. Back in hockey, where I was the team captain for a long time, I realized that the one who leads is the one who helps others unlock their potential. In business, I follow the same principle: it’s important not to control but to create conditions in which the team can grow. For me, it’s not a formal title but practical responsibility for results and for the people around me.

— Many experts claim that the cosmetics industry is now at the forefront of sustainable development. How do you view environmental responsibility and ethics in business?

— This is not just a trend; it’s a new standard. Conscious consumption grows stronger every year, and we must meet customer expectations. For the younger generation, the ethical and environmental values of a brand often become just as important as the quality of the product itself. I am convinced that brands that do not integrate sustainability into their strategy will be left out of the game. In our work, we emphasize eco-friendly materials, transparency in supply chains, and honest communication with customers. Ultimately, it’s a matter of trust.

— How do you manage to maintain balance between the speed of innovation and business stability?

— We maintain balance by clearly dividing the business into two systems: stability and risk. Stability means proven processes where we demand maximum quality and ensure smooth operation. Risk is a zone for experimentation, where we test new technologies and channels with a strictly limited budget. These two systems support each other, making us both fast and reliable.

— You often work with international partners. How is this process built?

— International markets require particular delicacy. It involves working with different cultures, business traditions, and legal systems. I consider my advantage the ability to adapt and maintain equal dialogue. Thanks to this, we earned the trust of partners, which led to the signing of several exclusive contracts.

— A personal question, if I may. Where do you find inspiration?

— As a former athlete, I’m used to achieving results through ambition and clearly set goals. I always strive for more—whether in developing a business, launching new projects, or personal achievements. This constant desire to grow and surpass previous results is my main source of energy and inspiration.

— What qualities, in your opinion, should a modern entrepreneur possess?

— Flexibility, the ability to see the bigger strategic picture, and the ability to unite people around an idea. Without this, it’s impossible to build a brand or keep a company at the top of the industry. The world changes too quickly, and the winner is the one who can change with it.

— Maksim, looking into the future: how do you see the development of the cosmetics and e-commerce industries in 5–10 years?

— I am convinced that the key will be a personalized approach. Artificial intelligence, big data, and new technologies will allow products to be created literally “for the customer,” with the ability to try items on a personal digital avatar, which will significantly simplify the purchasing process. A second trend is the growing importance of socially responsible brands—those that take responsibility for society and the environment. These companies will shape the top of the industry.

— And finally: what advice would you give to young entrepreneurs?

— Don’t be afraid to try. Even if the road seems closed, always search for open doors. Success comes to those who are willing to take risks but also have the discipline to see things through. And most importantly, remember: business is always built around people.