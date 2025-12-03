Donald Trump appeared to fall asleep during cabinet meeting, after having reassured reporters he was “sharper than I was 25 years ago.”

After making his usual ‘Sleepy Joe’ jibe, Trump hit out at the New York Times for running an in-depth story laying out how the president had seemingly slowed down in his second term.

Speaking about the publication, he said: “Trump is sharp, but they’re not sharp.”

However, over the course of the next hour of the Cabinet meeting, Trump didn’t do a great job of discrediting claims his was slowing.

At several moments, Trump appeared to doze off – or at the very least rest his eyes – whilst his secretary of state Marco Rubio spoke.

Trump only got ‘sleepier’ as more of his cabinet spoke, CNN reports.

Earlier today the White House tweeted: “No one works harder for the American people.”



Writing on X, one account joked that it was “elder-abuse territory,” adding that Trump’s family “should be held accountable for letting this happen.”

Others pointed out how big a deal Trump and the media would have made of something like this if Joe Biden had done this.