Nigel Farage has reportedly told donors he expected Reform UK to do a deal with the Tories before the next general election.

Speaking to the Financial Times, one donor said that either deal or a merger with the Tories would be done on Farage’s terms.

They said this was in part because the Reform UK leader felt betrayed after the pact he tried to make with the Tories at the 2019 election.

According to one individual who spoke to the FT, Farage had described some sort of pact as “inevitable,” but said it would take some time.

Both Farage and the Conservatives have denied the claims.

Farage told the FT: “Sometimes people hear what they want to.

“After next May the Conservatives will no longer be a national party. I would never do a deal with a party that I do not trust. No deals, just a reverse takeover.”

He later said in a post on X that the story is “false.”

He wrote: “After 14 years of dishonesty & lies they should never be forgiven. The idea I’d work with them is ludicrous.

“They betrayed my trust in 2019 & we will ensure they cease to be a national party in May.”

Meanwhile, a Tory spokesperson told the FT: “Under Kemi Badenoch’s leadership the Conservatives will not be considering any deals or pacts. Reform want higher welfare spending and to cosy up to [Russian president Vladimir] Putin.

“Only the Conservatives have the team, the plan and the backbone to deliver.”

In recent months, Reform have recruited a number of former Tory MPs and members, such as Nadine Dorries, Danny Kruger and Jonathan Gullis.

Reform would NEVER work with Tories. Apart from Lee Anderson, Nadine Dorries, Danny Kruger, Andrea Jenkyns, Jonathan Gullis, Sarah Pochin, Jake Berry, Marco Longhi, Peter Bone… — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) December 2, 2025

Following Reform’s boom in popularity this year, some have suggested the Tories best hope at the next election would be to do a deal with Farage’s party.

The latest YouGov poll has Reform on 26%, seven points clear of the Tories and Labour on 19%.