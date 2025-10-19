Americans are fleeing to the UK in a bid to “get away” from Donald Trump, shock stats reveal.

Figures from the Land Registry show nearly 2,000 people have bought property in the UK since 2021. The number of UK properties owned by Americans increased by 1,926, reaching a total of 13,731 titles, according to The Sunday Telegraph.

London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan claims Donald Trump’s election sparked a rush of Americans trying to flee the country for a British passport.

“Prominent figures in the US and UK deliberately talk down our country, and in particular our capital city. Yet the latest evidence is clear – a record number of US citizens are now applying for citizenship here in the UK,” he told the Guardian earlier this year.

“For many Americans I speak with, it’s because of our values,” he said. “As well as being the UK’s financial, legal and governmental centre, in London we offer an ecosystem that is unparalleled around the world, from our brilliant universities to our culture and our creative industries.

“But it’s also our liberal values that make us stand out – celebrating our diversity in London as a strength, not as a threat to society.”

Khan and Trump have frequently clashed. During a visit to his Scottish golf courses in July, the US president called Khan “a nasty person” who’s “done a terrible job” in office.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer defended Khan as “a friend of mine, actually”.