Aldi is to create 5,500 new jobs this year as the supermarket chain continues its expansion across the UK.

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket group said it is hiring for roles including store assistants, manager and cleaners across new shops.

Aldi UK is also recruiting across its 11 regional distribution centres and for head office positions.

The retailer said store and warehouse assistant will receive a starting salary of £12 an hour, rising to £12.95 nationally, with those within the M25 receiving £13.55, rising to £13.85.

It currently has more than 1,000 stores and employs more than 45,000 workers.

The business has said it plans to grow to 1,500 stores in the coming years, after previously setting a goal of 1,200 shops by the end of 2025.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK, said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard and are without a doubt a huge part of our success at Aldi.

“We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, not just because of our unbeatable prices and British sourcing, but also our amazing colleagues.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues up and down the country to Team Aldi during 2024 as we progress towards our goal of making affordable, quality food accessible to everyone.”

It comes a week after committing to spending £550 million on opening new stores and upgrading existing ones in the UK this year.

