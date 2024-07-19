Suspicions have been raised about Liz Truss’s whereabouts after Microsoft suffered a global IT outage during her trip to the US.

Businesses and institutions around the world have been knocked offline after systems went down in what is believed to have been caused by a faulty update to widely used cybersecurity software.

The outage is “causing disruption in the majority of GP practices” in England as well as taking out major infrastructure for airlines, train companies, banks and media outlets.

The computer systems were knocked offline or leaving devices showing the so-called “Blue Screen of Death” (BSOD), with Sky News going off air and Britain’s biggest train company warning passengers to expect disruption.

It has coincided with Liz Truss’s visit to the States for the Republican National Convention, prompting suspicions that the woman who was responsible for tanking the UK economy could have played a hand in it.

Anyone know how Liz Truss's first day at Microsoft is going? — Florence 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@LoxyFlo) July 19, 2024

good luck to Liz Truss on her first day at Microsoft — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) July 19, 2024

@Microsoft Have you recently hired Liz Truss by any chance? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 19, 2024

People are saying Liz Truss just started working at Microsoft.



Can’t think why 🤔 — Bill Esterson (@Bill_Esterson) July 19, 2024

