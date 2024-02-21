A Sicilian-inspired festival is set to run in Richmond’s Old Deer Park on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th July for an incredible weekend of delicious food, music, stylish interiors, homeware and more.

Bringing everyone a slice of Sicily, Marzamemi will celebrate the rich culture of Italy, from its quality cuisine to the vibrant spirit of its people.

Featuring a feast of Italian delights, from take-home deli goods by Lina Stores, freshly shucked oysters by The Oyster Society, pizza by West London’s Base Face Pizza, savoury goodies from Crosta & Mollica and arancini by Arancina – known for its artisan pizzas, Granita and Gelato by The Sicilian Deli, mouth-watering pasta by The Original Carbonara, authentic Italian coffee and sweet treats, including Sicilian cannoli and cassatine, by Etna Coffee and many more. Adding a taste of the Amalfi Coast to Marzamemi, Malfy Gin will be serving up special cocktails, including Limoncello Spritz, Gin & Tonics and Negroni Bianco’s and The Little Orange Van will arrive to serve up Aperol Spritz all weekend.

The ultimate destination for relaxing with friends and family this summer, Marzamemi will boast a fantastic line-up of live musicians and DJs. Those who attend will be able to watch a live performance by UK Garage royalty Sweet Female Attitude, who will be performing their hit song ‘Flowers’ plus many more. Attendees can also catch sets by some UK’s most in demand DJs Emily Rawson (Supa Dupa Fly), Fabienne (Glastonbury, Boomtown) and Super K (Soho House, Baby Got Back) who will also take to the stage, as well as Just Hannah, Kamilla Rose, Sax by Taurean, Star.One and That’s Amore, with more to be announced soon.

Transporting festival goers to Southern Italy’s most beautiful seaside town, Marzamemi will be an interior enthusiasts dream and will boast incredible homeware spaces by Ceraudo. Brimming with handpicked pieces from expertly curated local suppliers and tastemakers, festival attendees can purchase products or simply browse and feel inspired by stunning summer designs. The Gioia beauty tent will offer a moment of luxurious rest and relaxation for guests, with a blow dry bar, manicurist, massages as well as festival glam makeovers for those who want to embody the Marzamemi spirit.

Paying homage to its namesake village, Marzamemi will capture the essence of Sicilian living, from an incredible setting and amazing ambience to beautifully decorated tents, festoon lights, olive trees – guest attendees will feel as if they’ve been whisked away to Mediterranean climes.

The perfect destination for those with little ones this summer, with non-stop fun from noon until night. Featuring an artist-commissioned inflatable ‘ocean’ and beach, silent cinema and disco. The fancy dress area will be inspired by traditional Sicilian costumes to wear for The Giggle Company’s unmissable performance.

Marzamemi’s founder Emily Ceraudo quotes “I am so proud to bring Marzamemi to my home of Richmond. The festival is a celebration of my Italian culture, and I’m excited to show my local community the beauty of the island through food, drink, fashion, music and more. I look forward to bringing a slice of Sicily to London for years to come.”

Ticket prices will begin at £55 per adult and £15 per child, with SUPER! VIP tickets starting from £75. For more information and to purchase tickets now visit www.marzamemi.co.uk.

The festival will be open from 10am-10pm on Saturday 6th July and 10am-8pm on Sunday 7th July 2024.

