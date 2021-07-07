











UK Overview for Wednesday 7 July 2021

Rain across northern Scotland easing. Low cloud breaking elsewhere to leave a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, some heavy with a risk of thunder, especially in the east.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

A mixture of sunny spells and showers. Showers lighter and less widespread than on Wednesday, although turning heavier once again on Saturday. Rain will affect the south on Saturday.

London Weather forecast for today:

Largely dry but cloudy to start. Sunny spells developing through the morning and into the afternoon. Occasional showers, some heavy and thundery in the north. Drier and sunnier further south. Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Special weather advisories: Flood alerts in force for England.

UVB sunburn index: Medium.

UK Weather Warnings: Thunderstorms.

Chance of precipitation: <10%

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Early mist and low cloud clearing to sunshine and showers; some heavy on Thursday. Further scattered showers Friday, but lighter than Thursday. A fine start Saturday, rain or showers later.

