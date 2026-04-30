London’s steak scene is fiercely competitive, but while guidebooks often recycle the same polished names, actual Londoners tend to favour restaurants that consistently deliver exceptional meat, atmosphere and value.

Drawing on local recommendations, food critic favourites and Reddit’s famously honest LondonFood community, this ranking focuses on the places serious steak lovers genuinely return to — from cult French institutions and butcher-led specialists to elite Basque grills and neighbourhood gems.

1. Le Relais de Venise L’Entrecôte (Marylebone)

Still one of London’s most iconic steak experiences, Le Relais de Venise has perfected the art of simplicity. Steak-frites, walnut salad and its legendary secret sauce have created an institution that remains packed for good reason. There may be little choice, but the consistency is near flawless.

Where: Marylebone

Price: ££ (£30–£40 per person)

2. Quality Chop House (Farringdon)

This historic London institution remains one of the capital’s finest destinations for native-breed beef, dry-aged chops and old-school British dining done properly. Victorian interiors and meticulous sourcing elevate it beyond standard steakhouse fare.

Where: Farringdon

Price: ££££

3. Flat Iron (Multiple locations)

Flat Iron has become one of London’s greatest restaurant success stories, proving that outstanding steak doesn’t need to cost a fortune. With perfectly cooked flat iron cuts, excellent sides and remarkable consistency, it has won fierce loyalty across the city.

TLE previously celebrated the brand’s remarkable rise in our homage to Flat Iron, highlighting why it has become a defining force in London dining.

Where: Soho, Covent Garden, Borough, Shoreditch and beyond

Price: £ (£15–£25)

4. Macellaio RC (Clerkenwell)

Italian butcher Roberto Costa’s restaurant remains one of the capital’s best insider steak recommendations, specialising in Fassona beef, expert dry-ageing and exceptional craftsmanship.

Where: Exmouth Market, Clerkenwell

Price: £££

5. Ibai (St Paul’s)

Often cited by Reddit steak obsessives as one of London’s true elite options, Ibai focuses on Galician and Basque beef with extraordinary depth of flavour and world-class sourcing.

Where: City of London

Price: ££££

6. Blacklock (Multiple locations)

Beloved for affordability and quality, Blacklock continues to punch above its price point. Prime rib, all-in sharing platters and consistently strong execution make it one of London’s best-value steak options.

Where: Soho, Shoreditch, Canary Wharf, City

Price: ££

7. Goodman (Mayfair, City, Canary Wharf)

A premium steakhouse known for USDA prime cuts, polished service and classic New York-style luxury. Goodman remains one of the capital’s benchmark upscale steak destinations.

Where: Mayfair, Bank, Canary Wharf

Price: ££££

8. Knife (Clapham)

One of South London’s strongest steak contenders, Knife has built a devoted following thanks to excellent cuts, modern interiors and serious culinary ambition. Frequently recommended by Clapham locals, it offers premium steak without Mayfair pricing.

Where: Clapham

Price: £££

9. Sagardi (Shoreditch)

For Basque txuleton enthusiasts, Sagardi remains a must. Massive bone-in steaks, specialist grilling and exceptional Spanish sourcing make this one of London’s most serious carnivore destinations.

Where: Shoreditch

Price: ££££

10. Buen Ayre (Broadway Market)

A long-standing East London favourite, Buen Ayre offers authentic Argentinian steak with warmth, consistency and considerably better value than many larger competitors.

Where: Hackney

Price: ££

11. La Patagonia (Camden)

A Reddit favourite for authentic Argentinian beef, generous portions and excellent pricing, La Patagonia consistently overdelivers.

Where: Camden

Price: ££

12. Temper (Soho/Covent Garden)

Live-fire cooking and whole-animal butchery make Temper one of London’s boldest steak experiences.

Where: Soho and Covent Garden

Price: £££

13. Beast (Marylebone)

Luxurious and indulgent, Beast specialises in premium beef and king crab, offering one of London’s more extravagant steak nights.

Where: Marylebone

Price: ££££

14. Asado (Clapham)

Many London steak lovers increasingly favour Asado over larger Argentinian chains, praising its superior quality, authenticity and more intimate experience.

Where: Clapham

Price: £££

15. The Devonshire Grill Room (Soho)

One of Soho’s hottest bookings, blending exceptional British beef with polished wood-fired cooking.

Where: Soho

Price: £££

16. Guinea Grill (Mayfair)

A London institution famed for chateaubriand and traditional steakhouse elegance.

Where: Mayfair

Price: ££££

17. Zelman Meats (Knightsbridge)

Modern, stylish and highly dependable, Zelman delivers premium cuts with broad appeal.

Where: Knightsbridge

Price: £££

18. Omnino (Leadenhall)

A polished City steakhouse with strong Argentinian influences and excellent business-dining credentials.

Where: City of London

Price: £££

19. Hill & Szrok (Broadway Market)

Butcher by day, restaurant by night, Hill & Szrok has become one of East London’s best-kept meat secrets.

Where: Hackney

Price: £££

20. Vivat Bacchus (London Bridge / Farringdon)

A South African-inspired steakhouse with superb wine and consistently excellent meat, often recommended by those seeking something slightly different.

Where: London Bridge, Farringdon

Price: £££