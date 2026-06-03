The legendary Club de Sports de Courchevel, created in 1948 in the aftermath of the Second World War, opened its splendid new headquarters in the form of Ineos Club House in Courchevel in December 2021.

Fittingly, Ineos Club House is situated at the bottom of the Émile-Allais slalom stadiumin Courchevel 1850 and is a short ski (or walk) from La Croisette, the beating heart of Courchevel 1850 which provides swift access by aerial gondola to the popular Chenus, Jardin Alpin and Verdons ski slopes.

Studio Arch, the leading French architectural firm based in the Savoy, designed the cutting edge 4,500 square metre club house, which rises several floors from street level. It blends stone for the exterior façade with wood for balconies and external cladding and glass. The latter maximises natural light and permits panoramic Alpine views.

The club house is multi-faceted and offers its 1,000 or so members a gymnasium, a kids club, meeting rooms, parking, a wine cellar and a restaurant. Stylishly, the club house will arrange private day or night ski races for members upon request. What fun!

It is also adjacent to the two permanent padel courts which La Coste opened in 2026 which enable play during the ski season through heated slabs which are powered by the eco-friendly geothermal system of the club house. Those courts are open to the public and may be booked through the club house.

Ineos Club House has an indisputable Franco-British ethos, which reflects the century long links between Courchevel and British skiers (casual and professional).

Sir James Ratcliffe, the adventure seeking English billionaire who founded INEOS, the multinational conglomerate, reinforced those links by a generous donation towards the cost of the eponymous club house.

Ineos Club House – Restaurant

The restaurant has a high ceiling, is spacious and comfortably seats 80 at widely spaced tables. The décor is contemporary and simple, its most striking feature being framed photographs of Alpine sporting legends.

Naturally, these include a photograph of Alexis Pinturault, a native of Savoy who represented France at no less than seven World Championships and three Winter Olympics before retiring at the end of the 2025-2026 season.

The restaurant also has the aptly named Grenadier Bar, gently set back from the dining area, and a traditional mountain fireplace.

Significantly, it has the luxury of a wide, south facing terrace of 200 square metres with seating for a further 70 people.

The terrace is an absolute sun trap and has great views of the Chabichou, the luxury hotel, people at play around La Croisette and the ghostly burnt-out remnants of the five star hotel Les Grandes Alpes which was consumed by flames in January 2026.

Beneath the terrace proudly stands an Ineos Grenadier, the successor to Land Rover’s discontinued off-road Defender, on a sheltered outcrop of rock gazing out over the slalom stadium as if on sentry duty. I doubt that Napoleon would be pleased if he were alive.

The restaurant can easily be accessed on foot using the lift at street level below and by ski. It is close to several ski schools and there is a regular procession below the terrace of ski instructors with youngsters in tow, including eager members of the Club de Sports de Courchevel.

As if that weren’t enough, the food in the restaurant is terrific, with a wide selection of healthy options. De rigueur, one might say, for the gastronomic arm of an elite French sporting institution.

The menu is brasserie style and ranges from salads to French oysters, sharing platters, fish and meat main courses and pizza. There is also a children’s menu.

Favourites of mine were the Iberian charcuterie platter, the various salad bowls (each large enough to leave one entirely full) and the huge La Reine pizza – delicious mozzarella, cooked ham and Paris mushrooms in a tomato sauce.

The wine list caters for all tastes and budgets, and apart from a few bottles of Italian red and white wine is exclusively French.

The restaurant attracts a broad range of customers, from a daily consignment of trim and tanned European ski instructors to skiers of all levels and those who have come on foot.

Even better – and consistent with the ethos of a club – the prices are reasonable, particularly for such healthy dishes.

The web address of Ineos Club House is ineosclubhouse.com and it displays English and French language versions. The restaurant is open every lunchtime during the ski season to members of the club and the general public. It is closed outside the ski season. Service is included. Bookings may be made by telephone on +33 04 79 00 12 44. The restaurant’s address is 83 Rue Park City, 73120 Courchevel, France.