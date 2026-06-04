Congratulations! You’ve made it to the weekend, and it’s time to treat yourself to a takeaway.

Help is at hand; we’ve put together a list of the best takeaways in London that you can find on Just Eat. From flavourful Indian curries, to crisp and juicy fried chicken, to cheeky sweet treats, we’ve rounded up ten takeaways perfect for the ultimate Friday night in.

Chinese

Thanks to its rich flavours, range of textures, and a clever mix of traditional favourites and new fashionable dishes, Chinese food has thrived in the London takeaway scene for many years, and long may it continue!

Based in West London’s Uxbridge Wok & Go has plenty to choose from, even for the hungriest customer in cute, highly Instagrammable boxes. A short drive from the Brunel University of London campus, students can take advantage of the student lockdown bundle, and plenty of other tasty meal deals. For those looking for something classic, there’s a Pad Thai box, and for customers who are feeling creative, there are options to create your own box. Delivery times are from 11.30 am to 9.30 pm, allowing you to snuggle up on the sofa until late while Wok & Go brings your order to your door.

Pizza

Pizzas have come a long way since the first London pizzeria opened in the 1960s. From doughy deep dishes to thin and crispy Roman styles, single slices or a whole pie, there’s something for everyone. Gluten-free pizza bases, lactose-free cheese, and vegan toppings mean that those with special dietary requirements or allergies needn’t miss out.

The Pizza Club in Cricklewood offers pizzas and calzones on Cricklewood Lane in North West London. All the popular toppings can be found, including margherita, funghi, and pepperoni, and those wanting to go off-piste can try a BBQ pizza, a seafood special pizza with tuna, prawns, and anchovies or a chicken tandoori pizza. If you’re extra hungry, you can order a club deal, which adds an extra side of wings, wedges, garlic bread and a drink.

Delivery times run until after 2 am on weekends, allowing late-night owls to get their pizza fix.

Indian

The Cinnamon Club – Westminster is a destination in and of itself. The restaurant opened in 2001 in the Grade II listed Old Westminster Library, with the intention to “liberate Indian food from its traditional shackles”. The result is Indian fine dining, from jackfruit and lotus root kebab, to tandoori rara saddle of lamb, to Malabar fish curry.

You don’t need to dress up or even leave the house to enjoy food of this quality. On a Friday, the restaurant delivers between 12 pm and 2.30 pm, starting up again at 6 pm, finishing at 9.30 pm.

Mexican

Mexican food is known for its bold flavours and wide range of dishes, making it a popular choice for a Friday night takeaway. Small plates and multiple bite-sized portions of tacos and quesadillas make ideal sharing platters that the whole family can enjoy. It’s also a very adaptable cuisine, since spice levels can be altered to suit different tastes, and there are so many options for meat eaters and vegans alike.

Caldera in Hackney is an independent Mexican-inspired restaurant that offers eat-in and takeaway options. Customers will find all the classic favourites on the menu, including tacos, burritos and quesadillas, not forgetting to finish with something sweet: churros. You can choose to collect or deliver, with delivery times running to 10 pm on a Friday.

Fish & Chips

The traditional British chippy has been a takeaway mainstay for generations. London’s first fish and chip shop opened in the 1860s, and the dish remains part of our national identity. The humble chippy has since expanded to offer a wide range of treats, from burgers, saveloy, fried chicken, and, of course, battered scrumps.

Located in south London in Orpington, Bromley, Tom Bell Fish and Chips offers a range of dinner options, from the humble cod, chips and curry sauce, to the more elevated calamari. Delivery times run from 11.30 am until 9 pm Monday through Saturday, so fish and chip lovers can get their fix from lunchtime until the late hours.

Pie & Mash

Pie and mash shops have been serving London’s original fast food since the nineteenth century. These shops offer an authentic taste of old London, and offer a filling meal, with pie, parsley sauce and a big dollop of mashed potato on the side. Jellied eels are also traditional, but optional!

M.Manze in Peckham opened in 1927 and is a London institution. As well as meat pies (created with handmade pastry made in the shop daily) and stewed and jellied eels, M.Manze has moved with the times and also offers vegan pies. Delivery times for this restaurant are 10 am to 2 pm, so maybe leave work early to get your takeaway treat.

Vegan

Gone are the days when vegans would be left out by traditional takeaways. Most food delivery platforms will allow users to view vegan restaurants and many takeaways will also include vegan-friendly options on their menu.

Tofu Vegan, which has four London locations, offers an entirely plant based menu full of dim sum, soups, hot and cold options, deep fried dishes and steamed delicacies, all suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Italian

For those who want to elevate their takeaway beyond a simple pizza or burger, Il Guscio offers the chance to have a full Italian menu at home.

The Islington-based restaurant offers a sit-down and a takeaway option, with deliveries running until 10.30 pm on a Friday night. Customers can order traditional antipasti, such as olives and bruschetta, follow on with pasta or a risotto, and finish up with tiramisu or cheesecake.

Kebab

On a Friday night, after a few drinks, nothing beats a kebab.

Just a short walk from the Crystal Palace park, Selim Kebab serves classic doner, shish and kofte kebabs as well as burgers and wraps. Delivery runs until past 3 am on the weekends, so plenty of time to get home from the pub. Customers can order a single kebab, or wrap, combos and vegetarian options, as well as fries or a baklava or rumbaba for a sweet treat.

And there you have it. The next time you’re in on a Friday night, thinking “what shall we order?” just consult this list, and wait for the doorbell to ring.