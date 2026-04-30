Nigel Farage has been accused of breaking Commons rules by not declaring a £5m gift from a crypto billionaire.

This week, the Guardian revealed that Farage had been given £5m from by British cryptocurrency investor Christopher Harborne, who is based in Thailand and has since donated millions to Reform UK.

The money was handed to Farage in early 2024, just weeks before he announced his U-turn decision to stand as an MP in that year’s general election.

In an interview with the Telegraph, the Reform UK leader said had been given the money to pay for personal protection “so that I would be safe and secure for the rest of my life”.

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He also revealed to the newspaper that his home had been targeted last year in a firebomb attack.

Both Labour and the Conservatives have now accused the Clacton MP of breaking Commons rules by not declaring the £5m gift in the register of interests.

The Commons code of conduct states that new MPs “must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election within one month of their election”.

Labour Party chair Anna Turley said Farage “appears to have broken the rules again by failing to declare this cash from his billionaire backer”.

Conservative party chair Kevin Hollinrake said that as a new MP, he should have declared the gift, adding: “Why does Reform think the rules don’t apply to them?

“This stinks and Reform should come clean now.”

He announced in a post on X that the Tories had referred Farage to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.

As a new Member of Parliament, Nigel Farage was obliged to report to the House of Commons all political donations and gifts he had received during the previous 12 months.



He did not.



The Conservatives are therefore today referring Nigel Farage to the Parliamentary Standards… pic.twitter.com/ip1auy2bQK — Kevin Hollinrake MP (@kevinhollinrake) April 29, 2026

Farage’s team have claimed there was no requirement to declare the money because it was a personal gift.

Meanwhile, some have raised questions about the timing of the financial gift and whether this may have played in a part in not just Farage’s decision to stand as an MP but also Reform’s subsequent pro-crypto stance.

The reason he became an MP is because someone paid him to do so. https://t.co/tfJi2rJkyq — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) April 29, 2026

Nigel Farage has been referred to the Standards Commissioner after @Annaisaac revealed that he received a £5million gift from cypto billionaire Christopher Harborne before he was elected in 2024. Time to re-share my article for the nerve where I explain why this is a national… https://t.co/SDMbKjR83N — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) April 29, 2026

What will the donor expect for their money? https://t.co/AVjszXKphj — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 29, 2026

He gave you £5,000,000 and you suddenly stood as an MP.



Doesn’t sound like charity.



Sounds dodgy as. https://t.co/xersnUjo8L — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) April 29, 2026

And others have compared the attention around the story to the media storms that have been taken place in the past when it came to the likes of Keir Starmer not declaring gifts like glasses.

I must have missed the Farage £5m donation story on BBC 6 o'clock news. — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) April 29, 2026

Remember when Starmer got a suit and a pair of specs? The UK media exploded 😅🤣😂 https://t.co/E0TqOMvEyb — Martin Cymbal💚 (@cymbal_martin) April 29, 2026

Given there was wall to wall coverage of Keir Starmer’s glasses, presumably there will be a robust focus on Nigel Farage having received a £5 million personal donation? — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) April 29, 2026